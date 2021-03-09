This Women’s Day ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4 gives Unfettered Glimpse into International Women’s Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Life & Home

.

March 8th 2021: The quaint town of Sangli in southern Maharashtra is where international cricket icon, Smriti Mandhana calls home. On women’s day, season 4 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ takes you into Smriti’s home, a peaceful pavilion that draws a striking contrast against the bright lights of the stadium.

The core of the house is the shared living space that the family spends time in together: card games are a staple and there’s a projector to watch cricket matches on. Smriti has been paving the way for women, aspiring to play cricket professionally from a very young age through sheer grit and determination. She shares a personal anecdote about how the town didn’t have a proper cement wicket that was curial for training, and how with the support and encouragement from her parents she invested most of her earning as a 16-year-old, to build one for herself and others who wanted to practice their game.

There is a clear focus on Smriti and her career: a TV room that is now a home gym, a textured wall that has been cleared to create a simple studio for shoots and a trophy wall that takes up the entire length of a wall in the living room. It’s a thing of beauty to see the pride her family takes in her achievements and how they are united in her vision for her career.

Smriti Mandhana’s home is a true testament not just of her discipline and skill, but of the love and affection between her and her family. Catch an exclusive tour of Smriti’s home given by the ace cricketer herself, in the 2nd episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is – a most awaited, admired and original web series, as it returns with Season 4.

About ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ Season 4

Season 4 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ will take viewers on an exclusive tour of seven uniquely beautiful homes of seven much admired celebrities. This year the likes of Shankar Mahadevan, Anita Dongre, Smriti Mandhana, Tamanna Bhatia, Rajkumar Rao, Prateek Kuhad and siblings, Shakti and Mukti Mohan will be opening their doors while also sharing memories and building an emotional connection with the viewers. A strong connection has been forged between the show and consumers as Asian Paints has gone on to showcase 22 homes, 27 celebrities garnering more than 250 million views in the last three years.

Season 4 will bring a few new elements to the show. This season will introduce viewers to richer décor stories of the celebrities and their homes. With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favourite star’s home: whether it’s a bold change that reflects décor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity’s’ homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self. Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity’s experiences and moments during the lockdown, their concept of family, togetherness and what homes mean to them in this new world. The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how shared love for a home strengthens it. One can also expect a few passionate ideas and tips on decorating a home from the personality.

Season 4 also brings a new and exciting element for their ardent fans wherein a lucky viewer will win a special giveaway belonging to the celebrity for every episode

This is a partnered post.