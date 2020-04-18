This Sunday, let us sing in solidarity and salute the real Corona heroes

They say music is a great healer. It can soothe minds and help relieve stress. And we can all agree we are living in stressful times right now, especially the frontline workers who are risking it out every single day, so that we can all stay safe.

That is exactly why some of the best musical talent of the country is joining hands for Musicathon, a one-of-its-kind virtual concert, in order to salute the real Corona heroes and show our solidarity. Join in as you get to listen to musical superstars such as Shaan, Kailash Kher, Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin Jigar, Harshdeep Kaur, Shilpa Rao, Kavita Seth, Dhvani Bhanushali, and Priya Saraiya.

All you need to do is join the fantastic virtual event this Sunday 19th April, 4-6 pm, on one of the following channels:

CNN News18

News18 India, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand, Bihar/Jharkhand, Madhyapradesh/ CH)

News18 Lokmat (Marathi)

News18 Gujarati

Along with the above channels, we will also be live streaming the concert online, on News18, News18 Hindi and Firstpost.

Watch the trailer below and brace yourself for a starry and musical event that you’ll not forget for a long time!

