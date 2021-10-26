Keeping the festive spirit in mind, Prime Video has come up with the heart-warming concept of #ApnoWaliDiwali.

In the last four years, Prime Video has become the default and most trusted entertainment destination for customers across the country with a slate of acclaimed and popular movies and shows including the very successful Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Four More Shots Please!, The Family Man, Shershaah, Sardar Udham and many more. Not a surprise then that it might be tempting to binge watch your favourite series or movie during your Diwali holiday but it’s not every day that you get the opportunity to connect with your near and dear ones too.

Keeping the festive spirit in mind, Prime Video has come up with the heart-warming concept of #ApnoWaliDiwali. Through this campaign Prime Video takes the role of a ‘trusted friend’ a step further and urges its customers to spend time with their family and friends instead of streaming their favourite shows and movies. The clutter-breaking campaign urges users to press pause on the amazing world of Prime Video, and instead celebrate this festive season with their loved ones, following all necessary health and safety precautions, because “Hum Toh Yahaan Kal Bhi Rehenge…Par Diwali Kal Nahi Aayegi”.

Prime Video has roped in two of the most popular and iconic Amazon Original characters, Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiyya from Mirzapur and Maanvi Gagroo aka Siddhi from Four More Shots Please! to deliver this emotional heart-touching message. The campaign features two films that will run on digital platforms and TV.

The films were conceptualized in-house by the Prime Video team and created by Big Momma Productions.

We hope you take the message of #ApnoWaliDiwali from Kaleen Bhaiyya and Siddhi and enjoy the festivities with your loved ones too.

You can watch both the videos here:

Kaleen Bhaiyya -

Siddhi-



This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of Amazon