CRED bounty, which went live at the start of the 15th IPL season on 26 March allows members to play and win massive rewards by simply buzzing a contact from your list!

CRED bounty, which went live at the start of the 15th IPL season on 26 March allows members to play and win massive rewards by simply buzzing a contact from your list!

Members need only open their CRED app and head to the rewards section where they will find CRED bounty. No matter what, buzzing a contact gets you some sort of reward, be it a cashback, CRED coins, coupons, or if you’re very lucky, the big reward of the day.

The CRED coins you earn while playing the bounty, and while paying your credit card bills on CRED, can still be used to earn rewards and deals across CRED store, travel, and CRED pay. In fact, paying your credit card bills during the IPL powerplay overs could win you a 100% cashback.

Now let’s hear from last week’s winners:

Deepesh Raghuram Naik: On 5 April, Deepesh won the Apple package. This 33-yr old owner of the ‘Quarter Pillar’ bar chain in Mumbai is ecstatic and had this to say, “While I’m saying this, I still can't believe that I have won the big prize. I am really excited, it feels like a dream.”

Dipti Narayan: The next day, on 6 April, Dipti bagged the bounty for a Sony 4K 55-inch TV and the-nearly-impossible-to-find PS5! This Corpcom manager at Biju’s loves binging on K-dramas and couldn’t be happier with her bounty, “When I received the call, I thought someone was pranking me. It was unreal and took a few moments for the news to sink in. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine winning the very famous CRED bounty. I am overjoyed with this news and would like to thank CRED for this amazing surprise” she said.

Mainak Roy: On 7 April, Mainak bagged a cash prize of ₹1.5 Lakhs. This engineer, educator, and CEO at Simple Education Foundation in New Delhi is chuffed to have received the award, “I am extremely kicked about it. This was completely unexpected and I am super happy. Thank you CRED for this unexpected joy in the middle of April.”

Pankaj Gupta: An SEC with Quess Corporation in New Delhi, Pankaj won the Maldives Travel Package on 8 April: “I didn’t have words to explain my happiness when I received the call from the CRED team. Maldives was our dream destination and now it has come true, thanks to CRED.”

Rakesh Roshan: Finally, on 9 April, Rakesh, an ardent cricket fan, won a Flipkart voucher worth ₹1.5 lakhs. Rakesh works as the General Manager and GAIL India in Noida. “I was surprised and excited to learn that I was the winner of this prize. I am extremely overwhelmed, I never thought I’d win the CRED bounty.” he said.

CRED is a service that allows you to track and pay credit card bills, education fees, rent, and more, while earning rewards and cashbacks for doing so. Features include a free credit score check, spend analysis, detection and tracking of hidden charges, and more.

CRED can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store for Android and iOS respectively. You can also sign up for CRED via their website.

This is a Partnered Post.