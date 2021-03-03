The ultimate protection is here with Asian Paints ka Lamination Wala Ultima Protek

The latest TVC shows Ranbir Kapoor taking lamination to the next level

Think about it for a second. When you hear the word ‘lamination’, what do you think about? Protection? A way to protect something so well it lasts for a long time? When it comes to ‘laminating’ something, we always think of things that are important to us, things that deserve an extra, more robust layer of protection; in essence, things we truly love. But why limit that extra layer of protection only to pictures, documents or object ? Why not laminate something that is truly close to your heart, something that is a result of sweat, tears, hard work and passion? Why not laminate your home?

Because that is exactly what Asian Paints Ultima Protek has to offer. With its new Lamination Guard technology, it keeps your exterior walls free from dampness, algae, cracks, fungus and colour fading. Be it heavy rains, severe dust or the harsh sunlight, Ultima Protek will keep your exterior walls looking fresh and vibrant throughout.

Asian Paints has a great exterior paint in their portfolio and thus provides the ultimate confidence to the buyer. Once you apply this paint on your exterior walls, all you have to do is sit back and relax, and say ‘Dhoop, Dhool aur Baarish ko aane do’. Be it any condition, Asian Paints Ultima Protek will lends it lamination guard to the walls and keep them safe!

To showcase how this actually works and how good Ultima Protek is, Asian Paints recently launched a humorous and quirky TVC featuring none other than Ranbir Kapoor, who has been the ambassador for the paint brand for sometime now. In this TVC you can see Ranbir Kapoor in never seen before avatar and dotting a double role for the first time. Here’s the TVC for your viewing:

Speaking about the new Ultima Protek ad, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Consumers are looking for solutions to keep their homes beautiful forever and todays homes are challenged by the vagaries of weather, right from heavy rains to extreme sun and the new age problems of dust. Over the years, Asian Paints has pioneered technology led innovations through its product offerings to bring to consumers nothing but the best. Lamination Guard technology in Ultima Protek is designed to laminate their homes and protect its beauty for years to come. This campaign clearly establishes Ultima Protek, with its Lamination technology, as the Gold Standard of exterior paints.”

This is a partnered Content.