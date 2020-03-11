The Meghalayan Age Festival is the place you’ve got to be!

The beautiful north-east state of Meghalaya is hosting its first state festival, The Meghalayan Age from 7th-15th March, 2020. At a time of the year when the sun shines bright on this damp state and provides a glistening view, the chief minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma announced that the state will host a spectacular tourism event at Thadlaskein Lake to bring Meghalaya to the forefront of luxurious tourism.

No more do you have to fly to Cappadocia, Turkey to witness the beautiful plateaus and scenery from a hot air balloon. The Meghalayan Age brings it so much closer.

Another huge attraction for the guests will be Glamping. For those who don’t know, it’s a fancy word for glamorous camping. Here, fifty 5-Star tents will be set up for the guests where they can take advantage of these luxuries during the festival.

Adventure-seekers will have excursions to the long maze-like caves of Meghalaya where they’ll get a break from the Sun into these spiritual holes where the sound of silence plays sweet melodies. Along with deep cave explorations, you can also enjoy kayaking, cliff jumping, snorkelling and scuba diving among other fun adventures at Schnongpdeng.

When the day is done and the adventure is complete, at night you return to the amazing night glows and fireside conversations with the best Meghalayan food you can have. You can’t help but give in to the night with the mesmerising music flirting with your eardrums!

With so much in line, The Meghalayan Age festival is sure to change the tourism game in Meghalaya and lift it up to high standards. Visit The Meghalayan Age festival to be a part of this history.

This is a partnered post.

