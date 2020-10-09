The Best Gadgets You Can Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

Want to stock up on essential gadgets? There’s no better time than Flipkart Big Billion Days, starting from 16th - 21st October.

Whether it's something as useful as laptops and headphones during the current WFH scenario or something as personal as a smartwatch or a trimmer, there’s a plethora of options to get lost in. From the price to the features to the brand and everything else in between, there’s a lot to process. Especially when you have limited time and need to decide what you want before it goes out of stock during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Which is why we’ve decided to do all the hard work on your behalf and recommend some of the very best gadgets that you can pick up across some of the most loved categories. Take a look below and pick these up without having any second thoughts.

The Best Laptops –

When you get a Dell i5 Thin and Light Laptop with the latest 10th Gen Intel chip, Windows 10 Home and MS Office included that weighs just 1.66 kg for just INR 49,990, you can’t help but recommend it highly. For those looking for the latest specs, we recommend the LG Gram Core i5 10th Gen with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD that’s on offer with a minimum 20% off its MRP of INR 78,700.

We also love the Lenovo i7 Gaming 1650 that costs just INR 65,990 and offers some of the best specs for gamers such as NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 graphic card with 8GB RAM. Our overall top recommendation for the best laptop is also a gaming laptop with a minimum discount of 25% its price of INR 72,990 viz., the Acer Aspire Gaming with Nvidia 1650 GFX card and Ryzen 5 Laptop that’s not just amazing for gamers but is also incredible value for any other type of professional work with its 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The Best Speakers and Headphones (Below INR 10K) –

When it comes to speakers under INR 10K, our wholehearted recommendation is the boAt Stone 1500 40 W Bluetooth Speaker that comes with a IPX6 rating and is water and shock resistant.

Other options you need to check out include the boat Aavante Bar 1550 120W soundbar that promises to deliver the best sound from your television, Samsung HW-T42E/XL 150 W Bluetooth Soundbar that will fill your room with an immersive music experience unlike any other and the JBL Flip 3 that offers powerful splash-proof music through its Bluetooth speakers.

If you’re into headphones, be sure to check out the JBL C100TWS True Wireless Earbuds that offers up to 17 hours of non-stop music playback and the boat 255F Bluetooth Headphones known for offering extra bass and sweat-proof Bluetooth music experience.

The Best Speakers and Headphones (Above INR 10K) –

We have two of the best options for the best headphones if your budget is more than INR 10K. The Soundcore Life Q20 offers one of the best active noise cancellation we’ve seen and should be in your cart right away. We also love the Sony WH-H910N Noise Cancelling Headphones that also offers Quick Attention Mode and Quick Charging apart from noise cancellation.

Other options we recommend you check out include the Sony MHC-V02 with LED Light & Karaoke Bluetooth Party Speaker that’s sure to light up any house party, the premium Bose Soundsport Bluetooth headphone that will quickly become your workout companion with its weather-proof features and the Apple Airpods of course – all of which will be offered at tempting prices throughout Big Billion Days!

The Best SmartWatches –

With a 20-day battery, in-built GPS and AMOED screen and price of INR 4,499, it’s easy to recommend the Amazfit Verge Lite as the smartwatch of choice during the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart.

Other options to consider include the Samsung Galaxy Watch that’s on offer with a discount of a whopping INR 18,000 on one of the most advanced smartwatches available in the market today. Also, be sure to check out the realme Smart band available for just INR 999 and realme Watch at just INR 2,499 makes for a great companion. Rounding off the list is the Mi Smart band 4 that’s on offer at a never-before-seen price of INR 1,999! We know, it might be difficult to pick just one smartwatch!

The Best Tablets –

Get ready to pick up the tablet of your choice at insane prices. Whether it’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet (32GB storage, 2 GB RAM, 8” screen and Samsung Kids Home Feature included) available from INR 8999 onwards or the Lenovo Tab M10 with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core 2.0Ghz processor, HD screen and dual-front speakers available from INR 8999 onwards, there’s a tablet with your name on it.

Other options we like include the sleek and slim Honor Pad 5 Tablet with Full HD IPS screen and GPU Turbo 2.0 from INR 12,999 that’s bound to be a delight for the gamer in you as well as the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite Tablet that charges fully inside three hours and boasts penetrating 3D surround sound for just INR 18,999.

The Best Trimmers –

Yes, we still need to look presentable on Zoom calls. Which is why we suggest you have a look at these trimmer options during the Big Billion Days Sale. You can opt for the Beardo Trimmer Kit that includes everything you need to look stylish and groomed for just INR 1099. If you just need a beard trimmer, look no further than the Mi Beard Trimmer 1C that will cost you only INR 899.

For women, we recommend using the Philips BHH 880 Straightening Brush to straighten your hair in five minutes flat that’s available for just INR 2599. And while we’re at it, we also recommend Dr Trust Pulse Oximeter - SPO2 for INR 1499 to ensure you’re on top of your health.

We sweeten the deal even further, apart from the great discounts, you also get attractive offers on No Cost EMI, Cardless Credit, Product Exchange and Complete laptop Protection across most products during Big Billion Days. Plus, you can also avail 10% discount when you are shopping using SBI Credit and debit cards or get assured cashback for payments done through Paytm.

Want to stock up on essential gadgets? There’s no better time than Flipkart Big Billion Days, starting from 16th - 21st October. Flipkart Plus customers get early access from 15th Oct, 12 noon. Pick up your favourite gadget from the Flipkart store and share your favourites with us!

This is a partnered post.