Surfaces you should be disinfecting but are inadvertently skipping over.

.

As children, we learn the importance of personal hygiene, and as adults, a pandemic changes everything we think we know, overnight. Hence, this isn't a time to rely on capfuls of liquid cleaners to keep our floors clean.

While whipping out your all-purpose cleaner to kill nasty germs might get rid of the sticky, mouldy gunk but it will not kill bacteria and viruses, especially if we forget or skip some of the most critical corners and spots around our homes. Yet there are several places we unknowingly touch, rest our hands on or brush up against daily that can be riddled with germs, yet we don't realise it.

Here are places we should be looking at disinfecting but may look over

Walls

Earlier wiping down the walls around festive season was enough. In current times it is necessary to disinfect not only furniture, tabletops and door knobs but also walls. And since cleaning only gets rid of dirt and grime but does nothing for viruses and bacteria, it is extremely important to disinfect your walls. Especially when you have kids at home who love scribbling on walls and touch their hands everywhere, you need to be extra cautious.

Make every inch of your refrigerator germ-free.

While many refrigerators come with advanced technologies to keep your food safe and germ-free inside, they cannot protect from the mould and germs that can accumulate in the hinges and gasket of the doors, inside damp vegetable trays and the egg storage compartment. Even if you can't see it, every one of these areas needs disinfection.

Before you start your car, clean it.

While we probably wipe down the handles and mats, take a closer look at the gear stick, glove compartment, media panels, inside handles and locks, and boot. There are plenty of little spots that need attending to that we don't clean as regularly as needed. Yet these are the places we go to first to store groceries, bring out our papers, touch to manage our favourite playlist. Using a high-quality disinfectant in each of these areas ensures your loved ones are safe.

Your bathroom isn't as clean as you think.

When it comes to bathrooms, we usually begin by cleaning the various large surfaces with an all-purpose cleaner. Yet it's easy to miss the underside of the sink, the little crevices around the bathtub, taps and fittings, the weighing scale and yes even the door. This process is so tedious and time-consuming that it can make you give up almost before you've started.

One perfect solution

Enter Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 265 ! Specially designed to tackle all kinds of surfaces quickly and easily.

Much like that favourite pair of jeans, you will often find yourself wasting tons of money trying out various ones before you find one that works perfectly for you. We say, why not skip the trial and error and buy the one solution that effectively eliminates 99.99% germs*, including viruses, bacteria and fungi on all kinds of surfaces including walls and fabric.

A U.S. EPA certified formulation, Nerolac Disinfectant HWS 265 is formulated using advanced 4th generation Quaternary Ammonium Compounds which have superior germicidal performance compared to 1st generation Quaternary Ammonium Compounds.

This is Partnered Post.