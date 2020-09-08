Revolutionising audio for the next generation

Think about your last team conference call. Was every piece of the conversation crystal clear, or were your colleague's voices inaudible or garbled at times? 'WHAT?' has indeed become the most expensive word today with miscommunication leading to critical errors that could have been avoided with clear communication.

It's 2020, and the value of clear communication and good audio has never been more apparent. The world, as we know it has changed, and so has our style of working. More people are working remotely today than ever before. This can mean more opportunity to succeed if the channels of communication work efficiently.

As we work from home or remote locations and collaborate with colleagues worldwide, clarity of sound in any environment becomes the key to doing better business. Think about your last team conference call. Was every piece of the conversation crystal clear, or were your colleague's voices inaudible or garbled at times? "WHAT?" has indeed become the most expensive word today with miscommunication leading to critical errors that could have been avoided with clear communication.

In 2020, EPOS conducted global research across the US, UK, France, Germany & APAC (Hong Kong & Singapore). This survey helps clients draw insights to banish bad audio, amplify productivity, and put "What?" entirely out of business. The study took a more in-depth look at what audio is like in modern workspaces and came up with several important observations. For instance, did you know that the average audio solution end-user loses 29 minutes per week simply because of poor sound quality?

People in all kinds of organisations mishear each other every day, and bad audio is to blame. Intrusive audio in open-plan offices and call centres make it easy to understand how a whopping 50% of respondents cited sound disruption due to colleagues who were too loud.

The challenges don't stop there. Working remotely is on the rise, and the definition of 'workplace' has changed dramatically. We've gone from the conventional idea of office to almost anywhere you stop to answer a call, type out an email or get on a conference call. Working out of your home or noisy public spaces like coffee shops and airports are now more common than ever.

But here are some more shocking numbers:

● 95% of today's workforce say their concentration and efficiency take a hit due to sonic setbacks.

● 69% spend extra time at work simply because of terrible sound quality.

● 87% of end-users say they have experienced at least one or more pain points while working today. These include background noise (42%), repeating themselves (34%) and asking someone else to repeat themselves (34%) among numerous others.

Added up over time, this can be a colossal loss of valuable time and money besides adding to even your best employees’ frustration and dissatisfaction levels. Lousy audio makes us miss critical instructions from our customers as well. Understandably, this can do more damage to your brand and bottom line than you think. The study backs up this premise showing that a fifth of end-users end up with dissatisfied clients simply because they struggled to hear the conversation.

Poor quality audio is expensive. Yet, with EPOS on your team, communicating and collaborating efficiently is a no-brainer. What you get is equipment that delivers seamless sound so that every detail comes through. Copenhagen-based audio company EPOS is here with high-end audio solutions that are designed to help us succeed. EPOS was born from the demerger of Sennheiser Communications, a joint venture between electro-acoustic specialist, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and the hearing healthcare company, Demant A/S. It builds on the duality of past and future, pairing founded knowledge with forward-thinking technology to create innovations that work. With a wide range of products and services, they cover the gamut from wireless gaming headsets that stayed juiced up and raring to go for up to 100 hours to efficient enterprise solutions that level up office communications every day.

EPOS' Audio Technology- What's it all about?

As people struggle with network issues, old software, and inferior quality products across the world, EPOS audio solutions and devices pack a mighty punch. With each one, users can now enjoy rich, natural sound quality, much like they would face-to-face.

Increase the scope of your audio conferences with advanced noise cancellation technology and seamless double talk that lets you add more people to the conversation quickly.

You can now do everything from closing a deal to delivering a motivational speech, or even immersing yourself in games. With options for max Active Noise Cancelling or Adaptive noise cancelling technology that acclimate to the ambient noise in the environment, immersing yourself in your task is easier than ever.

80% of struggling users now think quality audio technology is our best bet to solve this problem. Yet how can you make that happen when you're tapping away from your noisy family room, coffee shop, or even the airport. Let EPOS AI™ set you free! With its state-of-the-art voice pick up, you can reduce distraction and focus on your tasks so much better. Bottom line - clear audio is excellent for you and your business! With a passion for user-centric performance, EPOS delivers the winning combination of exceptional sound and stellar customer experience with every solution.

As pioneers within audio solutions, EPOS is continuously on a quest for making the best auditory experiences possible. This means making sure their engineering solutions are consistently updated and ahead of the game. Everything from hardware components to software and artificial intelligence is based on the belief in transforming ideas and new possibilities into better audio solutions.

They are thinking about everything from 360 design to what it feels like when different parts move together. While the software is not tangible, how a user experiences everything from the product to the service is considered.

The value of greatness

Created for people who expect the best from their audio devices, EPOS builds solutions optimised from end-to-end and stand the test of time. High-quality materials and phenomenal tech innovations put you in that sweet spot with great audio and maximum comfort every time. Now, whether you are listening in on a multi-team audio conference call, a video meeting with a single person or managing customers on a call, EPOS provides optimum clarity and immersion.

But, the real magic happens when every user experiences a purity of sound, clarity of speech, and feel the difference it can make to the result. The devil is in the attention to detail and in creating an experience that is simple, intuitive, and performs as promised every time. This is what makes EPOS your most valuable team player ever!

This is a partnered post.