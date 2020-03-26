realme brings the only 64MP quad camera and 90Hz display to midrange segment

When it comes to smartphones, most of the times, its flagship phones that get most of the attention. Most smartphone brands are always in a hurry to talk about their flagship phones and boast the latest features. Hence, it is refreshing to see realme’s latest 6 series launch in the highly competitive and coveted midrange segment with some top-of-the-line features. In fact, with the list of features on its latest smartphones and the launch of its affordable yet vital smart band with it, the company has shown why it’s the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand. A bit like the hare and the tortoise story we’d say. And we all know how that story ends.

Here’s how the realme 6 series became our hot new favourite.

realme 6 Series –

Looking at the realme 6 series – whether it’s the realme 6 or the realme 6 Pro – you’d feel as if you’re holding a premium smartphone. Indeed, the smartphones have the specs to match them as well. Let’s delve into their features here:

Processor –

The realme 6 comes with a state-of-the-art MediaTek Helio G90T processor to handle all processing tasks with ease while the realme 6 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to launch the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor for buttery smooth performance. With top processors powering both smartphones, working through multiple apps, playing your favourite games or streaming your most-loved shows is nothing short of a breeze.

Cameras –

You would usually expect a Quad Camera setup on high-end and flagship phones but the realme 6 series is here to throw a curveball. In fact, even the base realme 6 comes with a quad-camera featuring a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle up to 119 degrees, a macro lens and a B&W portrait lens.

The realme 6 Pro hits a sixer in the camera department, literally with its six cameras. The smartphone boasts the latest flagship, ultra-clear quad camera set-up comprising of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP 20x hybrid zoom telephoto lens, and an 8MP 119° Ultra wide-angle and a macro lens. With Nightscape 3.0, the camera is equipped to capture real night scenes. Even in 1 Lux low light environment, it can take clear, bright and high-quality night pictures.

Moreover, its dual 16MP Sony wide-angle main camera offers the most powerful selfie video camera at present. The front camera also supports Slow-motion Video Recording of 1080p/120fps.

Display –

Both the smartphones sport a large 6.5-inch screen with a 90.5% screen-to-body ratio for the best visual experience. The only difference is that the realme 6 comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and the Realme6 Pro has a sturdier Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Design –

With natural elements taken as design inspirations, the final product is a joy to behold when it comes to the realme 6 series.

While the realme 6 is inspired by comets that split the night sky, its design is extremely bright and fast. With its new optical plating technology, the brightness and saturation of the color are increased by 60% and 50% respectively.

The realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, is inspired by lightning that penetrates clouds with orange lightning rolling up on sandstorms. The company has applied UV-curing offset printing technology for the first time ever after hundreds of re-adjustments on the realme 6 Pro to arrive at its final chic design.

Other notable features:

Both the smartphones possess a brilliant 90Hz smoth display that makes using the smartphone a joy each time its unlocked. Both the smartphones also come with 30W charging that completes a full charge cycle in an hour. Both smartphones have the same UI based on Android 10 and include support for digital documentation through DocVault. The two smartphones also share the same three card slots (2 SIM and 1 storage up to 256 GB) and are both waterproof although the realme 6 Pro comes with triple layer of protection compared to just one layer for realme 6.

Price and Options –

realme 6 is available in 3 memory variants: 4GB+64GB priced at INR 12,999 , 6GB+128GB priced at INR 14,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 15,999 and two colour options – comet white and comet blue.

realme 6 Pro has 3 memory variants: 6GB+64GB priced at INR 16,999, 6GB+128GB priced at INR 17,999 and 8GB+128GB priced at INR 18,999. It is available in two colour options – lightning blue and lightning orange.

realme Smart Band –

Kudos to realme for launching a simple yet functional smart band that’s the need of the hour without burning a hole in the users’ pockets. It’s easy to go over-the-top when you’re launching a new product range but the clarity of thought while launching the brand’s first-ever smart band must be applauded.

With features like 2.4cm (0.96’’) large colour display, real-time heart rate monitor, USB direct charge, smart notifications, intelligent sports tracker personalized dial face, sleep quality monitor and the realme Link App where all the data syncs together, this is a smart band that works for you and with you. It makes complete sense to buy one now when being healthy is uppermost on everyone’s minds.

The band is priced at INR 1,499 and comes in three stylish color strap options: black, yellow and green.

With so many head-turning features, the realme 6 series is sure to keep you happy with its impeccable looks, premium features and superb pricing. What are you waiting for? Grab your preferred model today – and maybe get the Smart Band to monitor your health as well? Go ahead before they all sell out.

