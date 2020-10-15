Prepare to succeed at JEE, 10th, 12th, BITSAT, AIIMS entrance exams and more with BasicFirst

With a 'one student to one coach' system and a team of seasoned academicians from some of the most esteemed institutes across the country as coaches, your kid finally has a real shot at success.

When it comes to getting an education, there are several things to consider. Besides understanding what your children might want to do, you also have to figure out how best to help them achieve their goals. Sometimes this can mean prepping early on to make sure they build focus and commitment and don't struggle under the pressure of learning later on.

Students who are interested in preparing for technical fields need to first get through the entrance exams. They require discipline, planning and learning to execute their actions independently.

When it comes to competitive exams, preparation can start early. Starting by the time the student turns 12 years old and enters class 6 is a great way to give your kids a headstart on basic concepts that they need to master in the long term.

Enter, aptitude-based personalised platform BasicFirst. With a 'one student to one coach' system and a team of seasoned academicians from some of the most esteemed institutes across the country as coaches, your kid finally has a real shot at success. With up to 35 years in the education profession, our experts take the time to understand a students strengths and weaknesses and build their confidence with the right knowledge and skills application.

The pandemic may have brought many things to a grinding halt, but with eLearning, the show can and should go one. No student should get left behind when the best education is available from the comfort of their own homes. The effective goal-oriented system makes room for different kinds of students and their learning styles and can be done from something as simple as a smartphone or tablet from anywhere. Large swathes of it can even be revised and completed offline.

BasicFirst trains and prepares you for boards like JEE (JEE Main + JEE Advanced), BITSAT, NEET, AIIMS, NTSE, KVPY, CBSE Board Class 12th (Commerce), State Board Class 10th, Class 6, Class 7, Class 8 and Class 9 across all education boards.

No more are students, educators, and parents confined to the locality they live in. No matter where you are, you can rest assured that you are in the right hands.

Taking online classes have proved really beneficial to many students who benefit from the:

One-on-one coaching in English. (A Hindi series is also coming soon!)

Personalised coaching material aligned with the students' goals.

Unlimited doubts clearance

Access to coaches anytime help is needed.

An active peer-to-peer discussion channel to help students become a part of a class of similarly driven students.

Once you pick your courses, the team of experts at BasicFirst prepare a schedule to give you the best possible outcome. With content and coursework based on some of the best material in the country, Basic First's engaging and interactive model of learning goes the extra mile for every student ensuring each one enrolled gets the best learning experience possible.

For this reason and many more, if you're thinking about an excellent education, you need to think of BasicFirst.

Introductory offers!

Click here to enroll now for ₹1 only. Subscriptions start at 25,000, but you can get an assured 50% off on the cost, 0% EMI option, Free merchandise and a free online practice/test.

Apply for the BasicFirst Scholarship Test, and you can get 100% off on your chosen subscription with the top 100 students also getting the chance to win a 10" Samsung tablet. Hurry, this is a limited time offer!

This is a partnered post.