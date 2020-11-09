One-of-a-kind home decor look that celebrates nature

When trying to work with nature, having experts to guide you is always helpful. Sure you want succulents, but maybe you’d be better off with orchids, a potted fiddle leaf fig or ferns instead.

Thanks to remote working, so many of us are cooped up and hunched over our computers. No wonder we find ourselves craving the vibrant hues and natural elements of the great outdoors. While shades of brown and green might be rising to the top of the decor trend list right now, you're probably left wondering how to incorporate this idea tastefully in your home.

When trying to work with nature, having experts to guide you is always helpful. Sure you want succulents, but maybe you’d be better off with orchids, a potted fiddle leaf fig or ferns instead. Have a look at the décor of these common spaces that is inspired by nature which allows you to relax and feel refreshed.

Click and drag around to view this bedroom and verandah in 360°

The Bedroom

A bedroom might not be on display as much as the other rooms in your home, yet making it a place that calms and centres you is crucial to having peace of mind. The expert team at Beautiful Homes Service with Asian Paints put their heads together and created a modern bedroom that was also warm and inviting. Sleek and contemporary, they have designed a space that has all the trimmings of a smart, modern room balanced with a quiet elegance.

Luxurious bed linen, textured accessories and flecks of colour keep the vibe mellow while scenic landscapes, floral sheets and pale green bedside lamps tie the look together beautifully. It's meant to feel like falling asleep in the luxe lap of nature. At the end of an exhausting day, nothing feels more inviting!

The Verandah

It doesn't matter whether you have a sprawling balcony or a tiny sit-out. What’s important is, how much a team of creative minds can do with it. The team at Beautiful Homes Service offset a palette of natural, earthy tones against the greenery outdoors to make this open-layout Verandah the perfect place for a tea break, catching up with a friend, or simply meditating.

The wrought iron and wood table set will easily brave the elements and allow you to add pretty metal detailing effortlessly. The team added a wicker hanging chair with soft cushions for readers in the family who enjoy an outdoor reading nook. With the space getting plenty of sunlight, adding flowers and a plant shelf to display ferns and crotons was a strategic choice. This way, a family could enjoy a mini garden without ever leaving their home. A sit-out that feels like you are wrapped by nature - what more could you ask for in the middle of a concrete jungle?

If any of these concepts spark an idea or you have one of your own you'd like some help with, the solution is simple. All you need to do is connect with the experts at Beautiful Homes Service and give them an initial understanding of your idea. For everything from personalized interior design to professional execution, letting a team of professionals handle it all can be your best idea of all. A dedicated Customer Experience Specialist and Project Manager work together to keep you updated as the plan progresses every step of the way.

Besides, working with professionals means your site is always secured, and your family is safe. Finally, the site review and handover allows you to inspect the finished site and check on the finer details. Click here to find out more about this service.

This is a partnered post.