Nerolac is out to spread some cheer with their Aaj Careful toh Kal Colourful Contest

Watch how it panned out for one of the contest winners!

The last year was different for all, something we all haven’t been prepared for. We couldn’t step out, we couldn’t socialize, and we worked from our homes. While all of this was unprecedented, we found new ways to stay safe, to stay healthy, and survive.

We resorted to newer ways and adapted to newer alternatives in order to keep ourselves safe, and protect our loved ones. After all, doing all that we can today, is the only way to ensure we have a better tomorrow.

Based on that philosophy is the Nerolac ‘Aaj Careful Toh Kal Colourful’ philosophy, which aims at spreading colour and cheer in the homes of various people who made careful choices as a part of their lifestyle for a better and brighter tomorrow

Nerolac asked people to share their stories, on the steps they took as a part of their day to day routine in order to ensure they are taking utmost care of themselves and their loved ones. The stories that would be picked as the lucky winners will get a room in their home painted by the Nerolac team! What they needed to do was send in their entry tagging News18 and Nerolac Paints, with the hashtag #ACKC.

The contest received an overwhelming 200 entries, and 3 lucky winners were chosen from across the country. Here’s how Nerolac reached out to one of the winners, Mrs. Renu Thakur from Ahmedabad, and gave her a colourful surprise!

If you want to see how the other two winners got their surprise, click here.

This is Partner Article.