NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards, to announce its 2020 winners through an online ceremony

The ‘NatWest Group Earth Heroes’, by way of hundreds of committed individuals, leaders and institutions from all corners of the country, are the bulwark of this powerful network for positive intent and action.

The Natwest Group India (formerly RBS India) the global capability centre of the Natwest Group, has decided to announce the winners of the 10th edition of the NatWest Group Earth Heroes Awards, albeit through an online ceremony due to the pandemic. Announced every year at a gala event that witnesses some of the top conservationists and practioners in the space of climate change mitigation, government functionaries and business leaders, the event is a leading calendar event in the conservation and bio diversity space in the country.

Since the inception, the awards have recognized some outstanding individuals and institutions who have gone beyond ‘call of duty’ to make a demonstrable difference to our biodiversity and climate. The NatWest Group supports biodiversity conservation in India through the work of the RBS Foundation India that provides sustainable livelihoods to forest dependent communities in the ecologically important landscapes of the country. Forests are slated to contribute significantly towards India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) committed at the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Speaking about the event N Sunil Kumar, Head of Sustainable Banking India & Head of RBS Foundation India, NatWest Group, said “This is a marquee event in the conservation and biodiversity space in India. The overall gloom led by the pandemic is even more a reason to celebrate the spirit and contributions of our eight winners this year for their excellent work in creating a tangible impact on our natural ecosystem. I personally invite every biodiversity and environment conservationist, nature lover as much as each one of us to participate in this celebration.”

Protecting our biodiversity and mitigating climate risks hold even more importance for the planet as much as for our existence today. It is with pride that we look at the 10 years of this prestigious award

These are projects and individuals who have made a significant impact in “Conservation of Biodiversity and Sustainable Development”, the theme for the 2020 awards.

The prestigious nationally-recognized awards spotlight the grit and determination of individuals and institutions stepping beyond their call of duty, to protect India’s biodiversity and critical ecosystems, which have a direct impact on mitigating climate change. The eight winners will be felicitated via a virtual ceremony graced by the Chief Guest, Ms. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Assistant Secretary General, UN and Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity. This year’s event marks ten glorious years of saluting the unsung heroes who toil in the field to conserve biodiversity for our sustainable future.

At a time when the global community is grappling with the threat of Climate Change and loss of biodiversity, the awards reflect India’s adoption of an inclusive approach in addressing biodiversity conservation issues. This approach has led to the development of a vibrant network of committed individuals, civil society, Government, and businesses working together to contribute actively towards the conservation of India’s natural capital.

This is a partnered post.