You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Blogs/Brands-Blogs News

Munna & Circuit might be a zero in front of this new ‘Hundred’ Jodi!

Blogs/Brands-Blogs FP Studio May 15, 2020 17:09:45 IST

When two completely different personalities are brought together by a twist of fate, the result is always hilarious. Starting with Laurel and Hardy to our very own Munnabhai and Circuit, comedy history is littered with examples of iconic duos. And it looks like Disney+ Hotstar’s new special, HUNDRED, is about to add to the list!

The show brings together Lara Dutta as Saumya, a tough cop and Rinku Rajguru as Netra, a twisted, young city girl, to form a dysfunctional crime-fighting partnership. Watch them embark on madcap adventures to fight for good that lands them in tricky situations. This comedy of errors with a rich cast of eccentric and quirky characters in their own lives is a must watch!

Munna & Circuit might be a zero in front of this new ‘Hundred’ Jodi!

It’s really a thrill-a-minute ride. Don’t believe us? Watch the trailer and tell us once you stop laughing!

Needless to say, a Jodi like this is bound to deliver lines and scenes that have become iconic in a short time! What’s really got people hooked to the show, apart from the dazzling chemistry between the leads, are its quirky screenplay and dialogues. So much so, that many of the lines and moments have already been made into memes! We found these particularly funny.

  1. With Lara Dutta playing a strong, female lead, her lines would always translate well into ‘Badass Mom’ memes.

 

      1. To be honest, Lara Dutta is really at her sassiest in this show!

 

 

  1. But Rinku has her own set of quirky moments.

 

      1. Nothing encapsulates their attitude better than this.

 

 

  1. And did we mention about Saumya’s one-liners? Guess we did!

The show also stars Karan Wahi, as Mad-E, a hustler with dreams of his own. All in all, HUNDRED promises to be an all-round entertainer that packages a whole world of emotions within a rib-tickling premise that has been executed quite deftly!

With such great casting, Disney+ Hotstar’s HUNDRED could be a cultural phenomenon, like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and the Jodi is definitely going to be a massive crowd pleaser! It’s very possible that Saumya and Netra could become the modern standard for a comic duo. And in due course, they could be the shining, new examples of women who lead the way!

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: May 15, 2020 17:09:45 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 15 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres