Munna & Circuit might be a zero in front of this new ‘Hundred’ Jodi!

When two completely different personalities are brought together by a twist of fate, the result is always hilarious. Starting with Laurel and Hardy to our very own Munnabhai and Circuit, comedy history is littered with examples of iconic duos. And it looks like Disney+ Hotstar’s new special, HUNDRED, is about to add to the list!

The show brings together Lara Dutta as Saumya, a tough cop and Rinku Rajguru as Netra, a twisted, young city girl, to form a dysfunctional crime-fighting partnership. Watch them embark on madcap adventures to fight for good that lands them in tricky situations. This comedy of errors with a rich cast of eccentric and quirky characters in their own lives is a must watch!

It’s really a thrill-a-minute ride. Don’t believe us? Watch the trailer and tell us once you stop laughing!

Needless to say, a Jodi like this is bound to deliver lines and scenes that have become iconic in a short time! What’s really got people hooked to the show, apart from the dazzling chemistry between the leads, are its quirky screenplay and dialogues. So much so, that many of the lines and moments have already been made into memes! We found these particularly funny.

With Lara Dutta playing a strong, female lead, her lines would always translate well into ‘Badass Mom’ memes.

To be honest, Lara Dutta is really at her sassiest in this show!

You, after uploading a pic on FB with a Beer bottle in hand #hundred pic.twitter.com/iLLUsbrGWB — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 26, 2020

But Rinku has her own set of quirky moments.

She after clicking 2 pictures on iPhone : #Hundred pic.twitter.com/OGS9JqNGyh — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 26, 2020

Nothing encapsulates their attitude better than this.

Message pop up : your battery is running out of charge. please connect the charger Me : #Hundred pic.twitter.com/1thj1hWk3x — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) April 25, 2020

And did we mention about Saumya’s one-liners? Guess we did!

Mom (on finding 1 unwashed spoon in the kitchen sink). #Hundred pic.twitter.com/ToAQzt6Ud8 — Pranav Sapra (@pranavsapra) April 27, 2020

The show also stars Karan Wahi, as Mad-E, a hustler with dreams of his own. All in all, HUNDRED promises to be an all-round entertainer that packages a whole world of emotions within a rib-tickling premise that has been executed quite deftly!

With such great casting, Disney+ Hotstar’s HUNDRED could be a cultural phenomenon, like Main Khiladi Tu Anari and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., and the Jodi is definitely going to be a massive crowd pleaser! It’s very possible that Saumya and Netra could become the modern standard for a comic duo. And in due course, they could be the shining, new examples of women who lead the way!

This is a partnered post.