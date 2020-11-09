Modern-day minimalism for urban trend makers

The word minimalism usually conjures up images of stark, cold whiteness. This can often result in blindly adhering to a clean palette punctuated only by a few grey-black or metallic accessories.

The word minimalism usually conjures up images of stark, cold whiteness. This can often result in blindly adhering to a clean palette punctuated only by a few grey-black or metallic accessories. Yet if this year has taught us anything, it's that given the right circumstances and creativity, every concept can evolve. So, if you haven't warmed up to the straight-lined, cool tones of conventional minimalism, there's plenty of ways to give it a twist if you know how.

This is why one of the most important decisions you can make when it comes to interior decoration is finding skilled and reliable professionals. The people you pick should be capable of taking your vision from articulation to fruition effortlessly. As leaders in the design, decor and colour space, the exceptional team at Beautiful Homes Service has the right mix of experts to ensure your home gets the attention it deserves.

Let's take a look at two stunning redesigns that involved a very personalised expression of minimalism. This beautiful, redesigned living room was imagined as a soothing space where the whole family could hang out. Inspired by this idea, the team at Beautiful Homes Service started with subtle hints of ochre, organic greenery, a printed armchair, and cream leather sofas.

Click and drag to view the room in 360° and take inspiration for your own home decor

video embed

Plush and comfortable, this brand of warm minimal decor felt like it needed an anchor point. Enter, the low set coffee table, that is perfect for the job. A barely-there bookcase is a chic and practical addition that's understated yet unconventional enough to be a conversation starter. The team added another layer of interest with textured rugs, colour-blocked throw pillows, and exciting curtains.

Another sanctuary that is usually filled with chatter and conversation over a great meal is the dining area. For this purpose-led room, the designers decided to mismatch the chairs and paired it with a table that fit this family’s fun flair the best. Attractive chairs added instant contrast and interest without too much effort.

Yet, planning a dining area is more than just getting the table right. You can add a gallery wall that could showcase favourite memories and make the space more personal all at once, as shown in the video. Designing a home needs an expert eye, and plenty of experienced hands to make a nuanced vision of decor and personal style come to life. The good news is that Beautiful Homes Service does precisely this!

Their end-to-end customised, interior design and professional execution takes your vision and turns it into tangible ideas. Using State-of-the-Art 3D visualisations, you can see your idea in detail before you go ahead with execution. Everything from designing, painting, finding the right furniture, accessories, and art pieces are carried out under the watchful eye of a dedicated Project Manager who makes sure everything stays on track.

You can relax while the team at Beautiful Homes Service with Asian Paints puts their knowledge and expertise to work for you by creating wall finishes and lighting that works cohesively together. Besides, their commitment to safety and attention to detail means that you can be sure that your site and home are always safe. With timely updates and a final walkthrough when the project is complete, your feedback and ideas are still the most valuable part of the process. What you get at the end is a customised space that is meaningful, polished and truly reflects you.

This is a partnered post.