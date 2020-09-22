Looking out for a gritty crime thriller? Eros Now’s Halahal should satisfy you.

Based on real-life events, this film is a must-watch.

In the recent years, the surge of the OTT platform has changed entertainment as we know it, and for the better. It has opened up numerous more avenues for viewers to get their entertainment fix, and thus has led to fare more superior quality shows being produced. And Eros Now, South Asia’s leading streaming entertainment service is no stranger to creating shows and movies that strike a chord with the masses. Carrying forward their legacy of providing fantastic stories with riveting characters, their new original movie ‘Halahal’ is streaming on Eros Now.

Directed by Randeep Jha and produced by Zeeshan Quadri, Halahal is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, that will have you in rapt attention from beginning to end. Throughout its runtime, it deals with a lot of intense subjects such as the corrupt justice system, the endearing bond between father and daughter, and twist and deception at levels higher above the common man’s pay grade.

The film is inundated with standout performances by stalwart Sachin Khedekar, and the exceptional Barun Sobti. Sachin especially nails the role of a grieving parent who will leave no stone unturned to figure out the mysterious circumstances surrounding his daughter’s death. Was it a suicide? Was is murder? The revelation while shocking, is lent a lot of power by the multi-layered performance put forward by Sachin Khedekar. Barun Sobti’s Yusuf complements him perfectly and brings in an intensity that stays with the viewer right till the last frame. We are left with a satisfying climax that annotates a brilliantly crafted story, along with also bringing to light the real life events that inspired the movie.

Commenting on the original film, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Now said, “Eros Now has always presented distinct narratives with meaningful content for its global audience. Halahal uncovers a fictionalized story inspired by true events with talented actor Sachin Khedekar and Barun Sobti in the main lead. We are confident that viewers will connect with the story and be entertained because of its unique presentation.”

Veteran actor Sachin Khedekar said, "Over the top platforms are now the new way to reach a vast audience across the globe and I am grateful to Eros for the opportunity to play such a spectacular role. I really hope the viewers appreciate the efforts that I have put in to portray my character in Halahal.”

We’d say Halahal is a must-watch, and stands tall in the crime thriller genre movies and shows that India has produced. Log on to www.erosnow.com to watch Halahal, among other brilliant content!

