Level Up Your Car Game With BMW’s Unmatched Offers

Happiness is only real when shared, the most poignant words of explorer Christopher McCandles holds true today more than ever. Which is why we’re excited to share the happiness brought to customers by BMW’s JOY Days campaign that gives you an opportunity to level up your car game with some never-before-seen offers that are sure to get you happy and excited.

Ready? Here’s everything you need to know about BMW’s JOY Days campaign.

Unmatched Range

The BMW Joy Days campaign is applicable across the carmaker’s range of premium vehicles. Truly, there’s hardly so much to choose from in the premium category from a single automobile company. From coupes to sedans to sporty cars and limousine variants, there’s a car for every reason that one might need.

From BMW 3 Series, BMW 5 Series, BMW 7 Series and the BMW X1, X3 and X4 variants to BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe to BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the number of premium cars eligible for the JOY Days offer makes it a no-brainer to consider right away.

The JOY Days campaign also extends to BMW accessories and BMW Lifestyle range with products being offered at up to 50% off, making it a truly inclusive affair by bringing customers as close to the BMW brand life as possible.

Unmatched Offers

Coming to the offers, how does a down-payment of zero rupees sound? You read it right – the JOY Days campaign will let you bring home happiness in the form of your new premium BMW car by paying zero down payment.

That’s not all of course. You can also avail an effective rate of interest of only 4.99% on select models. There are also assured buybacks along with depreciation and special benefits on select models from the BMW range.

We have eyes on the BMW X1 that is currently available for an effective monthly payment of INR 39,999 and comes with assured buyback up to 42%, complimentary servicing for three years along with depreciation and special benefits worth INR 2.95 lakh as well as the super-premium BMW 5 Series with an effective Effective Interest Rate of 4.99% along with depreciation and special benefits up to a whopping INR 4.41 lakh. The BMW X3 is another worthy contender on our list that comes with depreciation and special benefits up to INR 4.49 lakh and offers complimentary servicing for three years.

Of course, these aren’t all the models on offer. You can check the entire range of available premium cars under BMW’s JOY Days campaign and bring home your favourite brand-new car by checking them out here.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your car and have been looking for the perfect excuse, there’s no need to go further. The BMW JOY Days campaign is designed to make you drive home happiness with some of the best offers that you are likely to encounter from a premium car brand like BMW.

