In a crisis, Lifebuoy leads by example

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is one of the most challenging health emergencies the world has ever seen. It has resulted in an unexpected, life-altering change in all of our lifestyles. As we spend seemingly endless days indoors, we are through various sources constantly consuming various kinds of information on how to stay safe. Along with the government taking national-level measures to curb the virus, several brands are also trying to smartly engage with citizens across the country while imparting the importance of social distancing, along with providing information on how to fight the battle against COVID-19.

While everyone is trying their best to help people out, Lifebuoy is one such brand that has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign educating people on the importance of and steps to hand sanitization, urging citizens to use any soap that is available to them.

In order to take this message to the masses, the brand has collaborated with Bollywood’s favorite Kajol as well as youth icons such as Indian rap artist Badshah, former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to drive home the importance of handwashing, in unique ways.

Bollywood Actor Kajol also took to her social media platform, informing consumers that while they have always seen her advocating Lifebuoy, in challenging times like these she urges them to focus on the importance of handwashing, irrespective of the soap they choose to use.

Speaking about this unique initiative, Badshah said, “I urge everyone who is taking up the challenge to also understand how simple yet effective the act is, and I hope we can all put this difficult time behind us, soon.”

Lifebuoy also entered a triangular partnership with Paytm and YouWeCan, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s foundation, which enables people to donate through Paytm. These contributions are being used to provide the underserved section of the society with essential hygiene supplies.

Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, “This is the time for India to unite and do their bit and support the Government in the fight against COVID-19. To everyone out there, let’s take this pledge together and curb the spread of this pandemic. I am doing my bit by partnering with Lifebuoy India and Paytm to provide hygiene products to those at high risk of exposure, hope you are doing yours.”

That’s not all, Lifebuoy has also joined hands with the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a first-of-its-kind government and corporate collaboration. Together, they spread awareness about the pandemic, while also providing hygiene kits to the ones who are working on the frontlines.

We as a nation are facing a critical time, and it is humbling to see how brands like Lifebuoy are using their credibility to help create public awareness to collectively win the fight against this pandemic. Now, the onus is on all of us, to make sure we do everything in our power to put an end to this challenging time.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.