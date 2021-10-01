If you’ve missed out on the fun happening across CRED, allow us to warm you up with some of the incredible offers that you can take part in and feel the excitement.

We’re almost at the business end of the IPL, which means ever-closer results and nail-biting thrillers on the cards for those of us who follow the world’s most-loved T20 tournament. There’s similar excitement at play for CRED members too as IPL fever reaches the fintech app of choice, which is rewarding members with deals, rewards, jackpot prizes and so much more.

CRED Store

On October 1 and 2, CRED is offering up to 70% discounts on popular brands. Brands like Seinhiser, Noise, Boat, Bombay Shaving, TMC, Wow Science, Yogabar, Wingreens, Nutella among many others will have deals. Members just have to use their CRED Coins to unlock these deals.

Take an exclusive peek into the swanky CRED Store that now features over 500 brands with 2000-plus products across categories like electronics, grooming, personal care and gourmet food and beverage.

Products on the CRED Store are handpicked by the team that seeks to understand the brand’s ability to grow and scale with CRED. Each product also goes through a rigorous quality checking process and is led by recommendations from fellow members, making it safer and a better choice to opt for them on the CRED Store.

With member-exclusive prices to delight you even further, we’re sure you’ll be happily spending more time discovering all the great new products you need for yourself and your loved ones.

As mentioned earlier, you can use CRED Coins to further reduce the price of products on the CRED Store and become your own cheerleader for bagging your favourite products at astonishingly low rates, especially over the next few days. Take part in Powerplay Deals and Steal Deals to bag your favourite products at discounts of up to 70% every day throughout the IPL.

CRED Mega Jackpot Leaderboard

CRED has also launched a Mega Jackpot Leaderboard where members can redeem their CRED Coins across travel, store, CRED pay and while claiming rewards within the app. Members who redeem the most coins stand to win thrilling prizes daily.

Today, the member who tops the leaderboard will win US Stocks worth Rs 30 lakhs from Stockal. The second and third placed members will get Stocks worth Rs. 10 lakhs and 5 lakhs respectively. Redeem your coins on the CRED app to climb the leaderboard and see your progress to win these rewards.

This article has been created by Studio 18 team on behalf of CRED