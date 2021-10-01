Prime Video Channels is launching with 8 different OTT services, including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Users no longer need to download different apps or visit different websites, and can enjoy their favourite content through channels on the Amazon Prime Video website and app itself!

Video streaming has emerged as the new frontier of entertainment. From the latest movies to the best of shows, the choices are endless and it’s all available at the click of a button. But with an ever-increasing number of OTT platforms, this surfeit of choice has become an issue for users, who must buy multiple subscriptions, remember different usernames and passwords, and track various transactions. To address this concern, Amazon has launched Prime Video Channels in India. Already a big success globally, Prime Video Channels offers easy access to content from different OTT platforms through the Amazon Prime Video website and app, and promises to make the video streaming experience even simpler and more convenient for all viewers. Here are 5 ways in which Prime Video Channels is set to change your video streaming experience.

All your favourite content is now on one service.

In India, Prime Video Channels is launching with 8 different OTT services, including discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV. Users no longer need to download different apps or visit different websites, and can enjoy their favourite content through channels on the Amazon Prime Video website and app itself!

A huge and diverse library

Prime Video Channels offers even more variety and diversity in terms of content, so users can watch more of what they love. They gain access to close to 10,000 new titles across shows, movies, genres and languages, with this launch. They can enjoy blockbusters and quality cinema from Lionsgate, MUBI and Eros Now, in different languages and from a variety of genres, while discovery+ adds an array of wildlife, adventure, science, food, and lifestyle related content. Popular titles on new channels, like The Father, Byomkesh, Star vs Food, Haathi Mere Saathi, will now be available alongside favourite Amazon Originals, like Shershaah, Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, The Family Man and The Tomorrow War, so there’s no need to toggle from app to app.

No more multiple usernames and passwords

Prime Video Channels makes users’ login experience simpler by allowing them to access any of the 8 services listed above with a single username and password. They can buy add-on subscriptions to any of the 8 streaming service they like from Prime Video and also keep track of all their subscription details like renewal date, price, card used etc., in a single place. Now that is called true convenience!

Get innovative features

Whether it’s actor details or a movie’s IMDb rating, there’s a whole lot of extra information available to viewers on Amazon Prime Video. The innovative X-Ray feature is available across all content from partners as well. Users can also create a single unified watchlist as opposed to individual watchlists across different apps, and pick up where they left off with the ‘continue watching’ feature.

Search made quick and easy

Users no longer need to search for content separately on different apps. They can just use Prime Video’s search bar to look for their favourite content and get most relevant results from all the content partners that are available through Prime Video Channels.

Existing Prime members can simply log in to Prime Video and then buy add-on subscriptions to different Channels. Those who aren’t Prime members can simply join Amazon Prime and then follow the above-mentioned steps. To sweeten the deal for users even further, channel partners are also providing exciting introductory discounts on subscriptions!

This is a partnered post.