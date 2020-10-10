Here’s A Handy List of All the Premium Products You Must Buy during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days

Start wishlisting your favourite premium products and buy them during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale that will run from 16th Oct to 21th Oct.

If you thought festive sales were just about incredible deals on premium products, then you’ve got another think coming. Flipkart’s Big Billion Days are not just about finding the best deals but also experiencing some truly world-class and first-in-class products. Here’s a handy list of all the premium products on offer during the Big Billion Days Sale on Flipkart beginning October 16.

Best New Innovation in Television -

The Big Billion Days will see the launch of realme’s 55” SLED 4K TV, the world’s first spectrum LED TV as well as the first-ever TV to receive certification from TUV Rheinland for eye-care protection. This cutting-edge TV with 24W speakers features new spectrum LED tech that allows for vastly improved picture quality and low-blue-light tech that reduces eye-strain.

This innovative first is sure to make an impression on visitors to your house and will be launched for just INR 39,999 (MRP 69,999) during the Sale period. There are additional exchange offers up to INR 11,000 as well as exciting offers on SuperCoins as well!

Other Incredible Television Offers –

One of the best things about buying from Flipkart is the sheer variety on offer across premium brands such as LG, Samsung, Motorola, realme, and Sony among others. In the television space, you are spoilt for choice between brands like OnePlus QLED Smart TVs, best known for its near bezel-less display that go on sale for the first time and gets a price cut from INR 69,900 to INR 62,899. Other options include Nokia 4K UHD Smart TVs featuring 6D Surround Sound and 48 QuatroX Speakers available for just INR 12,999, LG 55” 4K UHD Smart TV with a built-in voice assistant that receives a massive price cut from INR 83,990 to INR 49,999 as well as the Samsung The Frame QLED TVs that get up to 40% price cuts.

Best Home Appliance Offers –

For refrigerators, we suggest you check out the LG 687L Side-by-Side Fridge that is spacious enough to store everything you desire and gets a price cut from INR 1,04,990 to INR 71,990. Not just that, you can avail extra discounts up to INR 4.500 on exchange and another INR 3.500 off for prepaid transactions.

Among washing machines, we prefer the 5 Star Energy Rated IFB 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load with an in-built heater priced at just INR 32,499 along with a four-year comprehensive warranty. We also love the just-launched Flipkart-Exclusive Wi-Fi enabled Motorola 8 Kg fully automatic front load washing machine for just INR 28,999 (MRP INR 49,499).

Similarly, the Whirlpool 340L 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator can keep your veggies fresh for 15 days and is available for just INR 28,990 (MRP INR 41,050). Also, be sure to check out the LG 32L Convection Microwave that can make 12 types of Indian breads and ghee available for just INR 17,999.

For home cleaning, check out the Eufy Robovac G10 Robotic Floor Cleaner that connects with smart devices via Wi-Fi available for just INR 14,999. We also recommend the Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC with 10-year Compressor Warranty at an incredibly low price of INR 27,999 (MRP INR 50,000).

Reduce Your Burden with Affordable Options -

If you’re worried about overspending during the Sale season, let us reassure you that you can easily upgrade your dream appliances with no-cost EMI up to 24 months during Big Billion Days Sale. Apart from this, you can also avail Cardless Credit, Extended Warranty, Complete Appliance Protection, and easy exchange across all products.

To sweeten the deal even further, you also get a 10% discount when you are shopping using SBI Credit and debit cards or get assured cashback for payments done through Paytm.

From innovative to energy-efficient and discounted appliances, it’s time to add premium products to your house without worrying about overshooting your budget. Start wishlisting your favourite premium products and buy them during the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale that will run from 16th Oct to 21th Oct. Flipkart Plus members get early access on 15th Oct, 12 noon. Pre-bookings start on the 11th. Check out the Flipkart store to know more.

This is a partnered post.