Glamping at its best: Enjoy the Meghalayan Age Festival

The state of Meghalaya is celebrating its beauty with its first edition of The Meghalayan Age festival from 7th-15th of March, 2020. No matter how bad your hunger for adventure, the festival is sure to fill your appetite. Part from the picturesque landscapes and dreamy lakes the festival has a lot more amenities to offer.

Glamping has been the talk of the festival. More than fifty, 5-star tents will be set up, all equipped with luxurious interior. Let go of the old notions of camping where you take your own tent and set it up as you see half the day pass by. The Meghalayan Age Festival brings to you the unique concept of glamping. Instead of you having to carry a tent, the hosts have set them up for you. With glamping, less is more. As compared to a luxury hotel, glamping accommodations, in many cases, take advantage of the surrounding elements of nature and don’t barricade you between four walls. Instead of waking up and stepping out of your house into your normal daily routine, you can wake up and step outside of your tent, into your own private natural retreat. Fresh air and absolute leisure...what more could you ask for? Glamping, also known as luxury camping or glamorous camping, is the escape you’ve been wanting. It’s that little break from the hustle and bustle. It’s a moment by yourself in a secluded tent house amidst the beauty of Meghalaya.

The Meghalayan Age Festival will change the shape of luxury vacation with this tourist attraction. So, what are you waiting for? If you’ve been meaning to visit Meghalaya or just have a luxury outing in the nature, now is the right time.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.