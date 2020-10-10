Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Is the Only Excuse You Need to Upgrade Your Smartphone

The Big Billion Days Sale goes live on Flipkart on October 16 until October 21 with Flipkart Plus customers getting early access starting 15th Oct, 12 noon.

India’s biggest sale, Flipkart’s Big Big Billion Days, is back and has an extra bang this year. We’ve been combing through their mobile deals and honestly, we just can’t believe the amount of value on offer. Whether it’s bringing India online by offering smartphones in exchange for feature phones or launching the latest smartphones with camera technologies such as SuperZoom and Astrophotography, this is one season sale you do not want to miss. Here are some of the exclusive smartphone offers across every price range to look forward to during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

Best Premium Smartphones between INR 20K to INR 30K

Let’s start with a brand you least expected to find in this price bracket – the iPhone! That’s correct, the all-new iPhone SE featuring an A13 bionic chip and 4.7-inch retina display will be available at a crazy never-seen-before price point. If you’ve always wanted to get your hands on an Apple device, this is the one you’ve been waiting for.

The new Google Pixel 4a will also launch in this price range and will be available from October 8. The 5.8-inch OLED screen smartphone with 12MP Dual-pixel camera and Snapdragon 730G processor is the only Pixel device launching in India this year.

The realme X3 with 120Hz display and 64MP Quad Camera and iQOO 3 with the most affordable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 55W Super Flash Charge and Monster Touch buttons are the other premium smartphones worth checking out in this bracket.

Best Premium Smartphones between INR 30K to INR 40K

Ready to have your mind blown? You can avail Samsung Galaxy S20+ for just INR 35198 by opting for Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan. The plan allows you to own this device by paying just 70% of the device’s price and use it for a year post which you can either exchange it for another device or pay the difference at the time. Even if you don’t opt in for the Smart Upgrade offer, you can get the Galaxy S20+ for INR 49,999 during Big Billion Days instead of its MRP of INR 83,000.

For Apple lovers, Flipkart is bringing the beloved iPhone XR with A12 Bionic Chip and 6.1” Liquid Retina Display at this special price point. The 5G-ready realme X50 Pro with Snapdragon 865 processor and 64MP Quad Camera (Big Billion Day special price: INR 36,999) and the soon-to-launch Mi 10T that boasts of a whopping 144Hz Refresh Rate with 64MP camera and Snapdragon 865 processor are the two other premium smartphones worth having a look at during the Big Billion Days Sale.

Best Premium Smartphones above INR 40K

Once again, for those opting for Flipkart Smart Upgrade, the premium Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with Galaxy S Pen and 6.8” sAMOLED Display is on offer for just INR 38,998 during the Sale period. This is a device worth considering for its superb range of features and top-notch performance.

Other smartphones that caught our eye at this price range include the Motorola Edge+ that gets its biggest price cut to date and will be available for INR 64,999 instead of INR 89,999. This flagship device from Motorola comes with a Curved Endless Display and a 108MP Quad Camera.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 with 6000 mAh Battery, 6.59” AMOLED Display and Snapdragon 865+ Processor will be launched in a new 12GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. That makes this a no-brainer for all the gamers out there looking for the ultimate gaming smartphone of 2020.

If you’re still on the fence about upgrading or buying a new smartphone, rest assured that all the devices are available with product exchange. Additionally, there are offers available on payments through SBI Card and PayTM wallet as well as No Cost EMI benefit with 0% interest and ₹0 Processing fee using debit card and credit card.

The Big Billion Days Sale goes live on Flipkart on October 16 until October 21 with Flipkart Plus customers getting early access starting 15th Oct, 12 noon. While we’ve listed only the premium smartphones in each price range, there’s a bundle of offers and new releases to look forward to during the sale period. Make sure you keep an eye out for all the details on the store page here. Don’t forget to tell us which smartphone you picked up during the sale!

This is a partnered post.