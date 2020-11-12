Eros Now originals launches the 2nd season of its popular series Modi: CM to PM, an inspirational journey of our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The series follows Mr.Modi’s journey from becoming the 3 time chief minister of Gujarat state, to him becoming the honorable Prime Minister of India.

Eros Now has had several original series releasing in the last year, including the very popular Metropark and Sidehero. These shows were well received by the audience as well as critics. Also, Modi season 1 has been a raging success and, Eros Now has now come up with the much awaited season 2 of its series Modi: CM to PM. Which, the makers say is a tribute to Mr.Narendra Modi. The series portrays the journey of a leader, who has become an inspiration to billions. He goes beyond being a leader and has become a phenomenon.

Written by Mihir Bhuta and Radhika Anand and Directed by Umesh Shukla, “Modi: CM to PM” covers India’s most celebrated Prime Minister, Mr.Narendra Modi's life, and how he has uplifted the nation to be united, and proved himself to be a world class statesman. Umesh Shukla’s strong research presents stellar facts & insights for the series that are not known otherwise.

The series follows Mr.Modi’s journey from becoming the 3 time chief minister of Gujarat state, to him becoming the honorable Prime Minister of India. It gives us a glimpse of the different stages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political life and career over the years.

The story is told from the perspectives of older Mr. Modi, while we see his younger selves in the flashbacks. As the show progresses, we see the many hurdles faced by the character, from the time he has been the Chief Minister to the time he is elected to be the Prime Minister of the country with overwhelming support. Mr.Modi, played by Mahesh Thakur is the protagonist who showcases a flawless performance, and we also get to see performances as challenging from Ashish Sharma, Faizal Khan, Darshan Jariwalla, Prachee Shah Paandya, Makrand Deshpande, and Anang Desai.

The makers of the show left no stone unturned when it comes to performances, plot, and the screenplay. While the trailer for season 2 may seem to give an idea of where the show is heading, there are still a lot of internal politics shown in the show that common folks are not aware of, which makes this show interesting and binge worthy.

The series has its music composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman, who has done a great job composing apt music. Combine it with the stunning cinematography, and it will give you goosebumps at times.

As the series progresses, we see the journey of a simple man who hasn’t wished to be in power but how circumstances lead him to where he is going to be, and how in the process he inspires billions of Indians. There are some jaw-dropping twists in the plot that tells us the journey of not just a prime ministerial candidate, but also a common individual like any of us.

In the run up to the release, Eros Now launched a unique promotional activity, to unveil a crowdsourced digital portrait of PM Modi on its website, where people can see the portrait of Mr.Modi form live. This is done by the people by giving a missed call to 8454851111. It is going to be the world’s first digital portrait that will be painted by over 88000 people in real time.

If you have seen the first season and loved it, the second season is here! Watch Modi- CM to PM web series on Eros Now.

This is a partnered post.