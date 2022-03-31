Director Dennis Villeneuve has already established himself as the master of sci-fi movies with the success of films like ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘Arrival’ under his belt.

With A Stellar Cast, Taut Storyline And Superb Technical Support, Director Dennis Villeneuve Has Created a Modern Day Masterpiece

Director Dennis Villeneuve has already established himself as the master of sci-fi movies with the success of films like ‘Blade Runner 2049’ and ‘Arrival’ under his belt. ‘Dune’ is his most ambitious endeavour in the category and Villeneuve come through with flying colours at the end of it all.

The Canadian director takes inspiration from a rather difficult source material of the 1965 sci-fi novel ‘Dune; by Frank Herbert, which others before him (including David Lynch) failed to successfully translate onto screen. The difficulties to put in the source material on to a visual medium were its multiple themes and story arcs, allegories to various religions including Hindu, Islamic, Christian and Arabic influences and its futuristic sci-fi technology. Villeneuve read Dune when he was 12 and has since wanted to transport his vision to the big screen.

Villeneuve has put together a whole new world order and brings the ultimate sci-fi epic to life.

The Story

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to guard the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Along with Timothee in the lead, the ensemble cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.

Oscar Nods –

‘Dune’ received 10 Oscar nominations out of which in won in six categories. It won the coveted award for Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and the big one - Best Original Score.

How It All Comes Together

There is a reason ‘Dune’ won in so many technical categories at the Oscars. Right from its opening credits, the movie captures you in its grip through its relentless tour de force.

There is not a single wasted frame or moment for you to linger on more than you should. The crisp editing makes every frame throb with excitement while taking you through Atriedes’ journey as the boy turns into a man.

The cinematography and production design that covers planets, conveys dreams and different cultural ethos and yet stays rooted to Frank Herbert’s book’s original theme is yet another treat to watch, something for which it deservedly won the Oscar award. The sheer way the book comes alive on screen through its cinematography is a treat to wish, frame after frame after frame.

The visual effects are another highlight of ‘Dune’ that even the Oscars have agreed had the best work amongst all other nominees. From the wondrous ornithopters to recurring dream sequences and the power of the desert in creating and shaping religions, the VFX stands out in each aspect and helps to simplify the story as well as make ‘Dune’ a big-screen spectacle.

Did you know the legendary music composer Hans Zimmer refused to work with long-time collaborator Christopher Nolan for ‘Tenet’ to complete ‘Dune’? Did you also know that there was one version of Herbert’s ‘Dune’ proposed by a Chilean-French director named Alejandro Jodorowsky with Salvador Dali playing the Emperor and Pink Floyd scoring music? Zimmer, in fact, used a version of Floyd’s ‘Eclipse’ in the trailer as a tribute to the doomed Jodorowsky production!

Where To Watch



Amazon Prime Video is streaming this multiple Oscar-winner in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

Here’s the trailer for ‘Dune’ to pique your interest even further –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7u3c6_tdVg

