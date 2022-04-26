With CRED bounty, members can win rewards and deals till May 29. Every time a member plays the bounty, they stand a chance to get exclusive offers, cashbacks, CRED coins, and the bounty of the day, which includes Apple packages, trips to Maldives, cash prizes and more.

If this IPL season has had you on the edge of your seat, the daily CRED bounty for CRED members would find you on the floor with your jaw dropping.

With CRED bounty, members can win rewards and deals till May 29. Every time a member plays the bounty, they stand a chance to get exclusive offers, cashbacks, CRED coins, and the bounty of the day, which includes Apple packages, trips to Maldives, cash prizes and more. Only one person a day can win the big reward of the day, but you can still net some reward regardless.

Of course, simply playing the game, paying your credit card bills, etc. via the app nets you CRED coins which you can cash in for rewards, deals, and more!

Last week’s big winners walked away with exciting prizes. Below mentioned are the winners and here’s what they won:

10 April: Shyam Nune from Nellore won a Macbook Air and AirPods Pro worth Rs 1 lakh. “I didn’t believe it at first when I heard that I won the CRED bounty. I’ve participated in almost all the CRED games and finally it feels awesome to hear this. It's a great privilege to be a CRED bounty winner!”, he said.

11 April: Alka Gupta from Gurugram, an associate VP and mother of two, won a MakeMyTrip voucher worth ₹1.5 lakh on 11 April. On winning the CRED bounty, Alka said, “This is the first time in my life I have won such a huge reward. It looks like a dream come true and I'm really looking forward to this. I am too excited about this.”

12 April: Mangan Roshan from Bangalore won a voucher worth ₹1.5Lakh from HomeCentre. Mangan said, “It feels surreal. Winning a jackpot is generally a moment of joy, excitement, and anticipation. My friend told me about this CRED Bounty, and he was the first whom I called to let him know that I won. It feels nice to know that you have won a lucky draw.”

13 April: Gaurav Tyagi from Noida won a Home Theatre - Bose SoundBar 700, Sony Bravia 4K TV, and recliners. A Senior Engineer by profession, Gurav said, “I am feeling very happy after winning the bounty.”

14 April: Abhilash Gupta from Delhi won an Amazon gift card worth ₹1 Lakh. Abhilash said, “It still feels unreal… if it's true I’m really happy to have won the jackpot.”

15 April: Bharath Krishnam Raju from Bangalore won diamond jewellery worth ₹2 lakhs. On winning the CRED bounty, Bharath said, “I’m very overwhelmed and on top of the world!”

16 April: Govind Vidyarthi, a song lyricist by profession, won the Swiggy reward. This includes 99% off on all orders for an entire year (up to a max of Rs 300 per day), and 15% off up to Rs 50 on every use. “I’m very happy!”

17 April: Shashikant Kumasagi from Bangalore won an Apple iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 - including a Starlight and Aluminium Case with Starlight Sport Band. “It’s unbelievable! I’m thrilled and delighted to win the CRED bounty,” said the technology and sports enthusiast.

18 April: Prakash Kumar from New Delhi won a cash prize worth ₹1 Lakh. A sales promoter by profession, this winner said, “I was really surprised when I got the email, for a few moments I didn't realise that it was true, but after checking the details I am amazed.”

What is CRED?

CRED is a service that allows you to track and pay credit card bills, education fees, rent, and more, while earning rewards and cashbacks for doing so. Features include a free credit score check, spend analysis, detection and tracking of hidden charges, and more.

CRED can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store for Android and iOS respectively. You can also sign up for CRED via their website.

