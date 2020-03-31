Confused What To Binge Watch Next? Take Your Cue from These Celebs

Have you found yourself scrolling through various titles on streaming platforms and getting overwhelmed with all the choices they offer? We’ve been there too. Indeed, it can be a predicament deciding what series to binge-watch during this unprecedented lockdown we find ourselves in. Which is why we looked for inspiration at one of the best sources – celebrities themselves. After all, if there’s anyone who can recommend great shows, it’s the ones who feature in them. Keeping that in mind, here are some shows you can binge-watch that are celeb-approved!

Hrithik Roshan

Watching: Special Ops

Neeraj Pandey, take a bow. Special Ops is perhaps the most well-executed spy series in a long time, with superb acting all across the board. Headed by the always-reliable Kay Kay Menon playing Himmat Singh, who is convinced a single person is behind multiple terrorist attacks and seeks to hunt him with his team. From its production quality to its enormous scale & action, we’re convinced there are many like Hrithik Roshan who would be glued to the screen watching this fabulous series. That’s not all. We’ve seen celebrities like Hina Khan being completely glued to the screen while watching Special Ops and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan even turned into Agent Dhawan to recommend this brilliant show. Others who’ve shown love for the spy thriller include Rasika Dugal, Kajal Aggarwal, Ronit Roy, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi, Tisca Chopra and Anupam Kher among other celebrities. With so much star endorsement going for it, Special Ops seems to be the show to watch this quarantine season.

Where it is available: Hotstar VIP

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Watching: Succession

One of the highest rated series on IMDb? Check. Golden Globe winner twice? Check. Brian Cox in one his best roles? Double check. Succession follows the Roy family’s tryst as the wealthy global media and hospitality empire. Because of uncertainty surrounding patriarch Logan Roy’s (played brilliantly by Brian Cox) health, the best and often the worst amongst the family members come to the fore – all of whom are vying for a share of the empire. This 8.5 star rated IMDb series is unmissable according to us – and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who seem to be enjoying the twists and turns of the series with glee. After all, it’s 2020 and the couple that binge-watches together, stays together.

Where it is available: Hotstar Premium

Anurag Kashyap

Watching: DEVS and The Outsider

Alex Garland’s “DEVS” is on Hotstar — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 22, 2020

When Alex Garland makes something, you simply turn up and watch. The recently-launched mini-series centres on a quantum computing company called Amaya where computer engineer Lily Chan (starring Garland’s Ex Machina and Annihilation actress Sonoya Mizuno) is convinced that the disappearance of her boyfriend is linked to the company in some sinister way.

The Outsider is based on a Stephen King book so you know a simple murder case involving a young boy is escalate to something sinister and supernatural quicker than you think. With a stellar cast including a superb turn by Ben Mendelsohn, this is a series to keep for the long nights of quarantine.

Both these series will creep up on you slowly and once you start, there’s no way you’re going to stop either of them.

Oh, and also, there’s also a character in DEVS called Ray whose real name is Akshay Kumar. Go figure.

Where it is available: Hotstar Premium, New Episode Every Thursday at 7:30 PM

Arjun Kapoor

Watching: The Stranger

Imagine you’re sitting at a bar – silently toasting your perfect life and family – and a stranger walks in and tells you a shocking truth about your wife and sends everything crashing down. That’s the premise of the gripping new series The Stranger based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name. With twists at every corner and great character arcs for every cast member, it’s no wonder that fans of the show, including Arjun Kapoor, continue to grow.

Where it is available: Netflix

There you are, these series feature some of the best talent on streaming services right now and are definitely deserving of your time as we continue to deal with the nationwide lockdown. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy these series.

This is a partnered post.

