Combination vaccination against upto 6 diseases is changing infant care for the better

Lately, we’ve become more beholden to medical science. In a world combatting newer varieties of pathogens frequently, medical science has become a frontier for a healthy future. Even before the pandemic struck, medical science had made many disease outbreaks obsolete, with vaccinations administered to children at a young age that gave them immunity against several infections. However, the number of scheduled childhood vaccinations has steadily multiplied. Now, children are subjected to multiple needle pricks on every doctor visit, causing them pain and anguish that’s uncomfortable for the parents as well. Some might even decide to skip vaccinations or reduce them, to alleviate their child’s sufferings.1

A Better Solution

Of course, skipping vaccinations only compounds the problem, because it leaves young children vulnerable to several serious illnesses like Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Hepatitis B & Polio.

One of the solutions that brings the advantages of vaccine protection against prevalent infections, while causing lesser pain and discomfort to children are combination vaccines.2 Combination vaccination addresses the parental concerns expressed above by requiring lesser number of pricks to immunize children against three to six infections. It helps ensure the child is vaccinated on time.2 This is pertinent because children in the early years of their life are susceptible to respiratory diseases like Diphtheria and Pertussis, which can cause hospitalization. They are also susceptible to other diseases like Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Hib and Polio, which can also affect young children who haven’t been vaccinated adequately, often leading to terrible consequences. Tetanus can cause muscle spasms in small children, which may lead to death. Additionally, in very young children, Diphtheria can cause difficulty in breathing, while Pertussis, which is likely to affect young children, is a very contagious respiratory tract infection and often requires critical care to save a young infant’s life. Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) causes pneumonia and brain fever, while Hepatitis B is a viral infection, affecting the liver. And of course, Polio is a known scourge which can lead to paralysis and disability.

Receiving the combination vaccination is quite similar in sensation to a single vaccine injection. Side effects may include pain, swelling and fever, as expected. The big difference here is that it will be a less frequent occurrence, instead of multiple rounds of fever and swellings caused by separate vaccinations. In turn, the combination vaccination can protect young children against three to six diseases.3 Combination vaccinations have given a new impetus to those advocating for timely vaccinations.

Combination vaccinations have emerged as a comfortable option for the parents which provides them with an alternative that gives their child protection against three to six serious diseases with fewer shots, thereby reducing the pain and doctor visits they must endure. These options greatly help in reducing the discomfort to the baby.

If your baby is 0-2 month old, please consult your Paediatrician for more information on protection from the above-mentioned 6 serious diseases with combination vaccination.

