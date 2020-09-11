Castrol Activ Makes A Clarion Call To Support Our Neighbourhood Mechanics

Each one of us have reached out to a mechanic in our moment of trouble for help. Now with #ProtectIndiasEngine, it’s time for us to return the favour to our trusted mechanics, so they may continue to keep us moving ahead #NonStop.

Here, in one of the world’s youngest countries, most Indians’ first taste of freedom and responsibility comes when they ride a two wheeler for the first time. It gives them the confidence in their ability to go places and make a difference. During the pandemic, those instincts have shone through in the way young volunteers have reached out to those who have been the worst affected.

This is because of an empathy that the youth have developed during their early experiences of the world astride their most beloved ally, their trusted two-wheeler. They have realized the invisible effort and magic that helps keep their own lives on track. In moments of desperation, when the wheels have stopped turning, they know what the unconditional support of their mechanic has meant to them, as they helped keep their two wheeler protected non-stop. And today, as our young demonstrate that same selflessness and vigour, they must spare a thought for their trustworthy mechanics, for whom it’s a way of life.

The lockdown and resulting health concerns forced the closure of mechanic shops across India. While many were forced to temporarily close down, their subsequent recovery has been held up by reduced vehicle use and health concerns. This has deeply affected the current income of mechanics, and also threatens their future opportunities. Without mechanics, who have always been there to help us keep moving ahead non-stop, Indian riding experiences will never be the same.

Castrol Activ has been constantly working towards mechanics’ welfare and growth for a few years. Their marquee property Castrol Super Mechanic supports car and bike mechanics across India to test their skills and gain recognition nationally by displaying their knowledge and talent. In the last 3 years, Castrol has witnessed an overwhelming participation from over 2 lakh mechanics across India – thus reassuring their wish to upskill and be recognised.

And now it’s time to help our mechanics rise up once again with the #ProtectIndiasEngine campaign. Building on their legacy of helping mechanics every step of the way, Castrol Activ has joined hands with Network 18 on this initiative, as a way to mobilize our support, care and concern for our trusted mechanics. By invoking our mechanics’ commitment to provide non-stop protection to two-wheelers, the #ProtectIndiasEngine campaign will give everyone across the country a chance to pledge their support.

To aid us in this mission we have Bollywood superstar, Ayushmann Khurrana, headlining the campaign. As a renowned youth icon, who’s worked his way to the top and spent many years riding a two wheeler, Ayushmann Khurrana shared stories of how mechanics have helped him too in crucial moments.

Adding to the largeness and lending more support to the campaign are well-known actors from southern India - Shine Shetty and Ganesh Venkatram and well known Hindi actor, Ravi Dubey.

Their messages are simple. After years of our mechanics helping provide non-stop protection to our vehicles, it’s time for us to #ProtectIndiasEngine and pledge our support to our mechanics. While the act of taking the pledge will be a simple two-minute task, it will have a big impact.

For every pledge received to #ProtectIndiasEngine, Castrol Activ will contribute Rs.10 of its own, to create a fund of upto Rs. 50 lakhs. This money will then be deployed towards training, upskilling and engaging our mechanics with new technologies, safer business practices and industry trends.

To pledge their support, customers can simply log onto www.protectindiasengine.com and hit the pledge button. Alternately they can give a missed call to 7574-003-002. It’s time for us to make our effort count and #ProtectIndiasEngine.

This is a partnered post.