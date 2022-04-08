With the online sports betting industry at an all-time high, there is no shortage of good, bad, and ugly betting sites to choose from.

With the online sports betting industry at an all-time high, there is no shortage of good, bad, and ugly betting sites to choose from. So the question is: how do you find the best online sportsbooks?

You don’t have to, as we already did; this article will focus on the best betting sites chosen by avid bettors with extensive knowledge in the sports betting industry.

Our experts have thoroughly researched the market for the crème de la crème to bring you the top online sportsbooks with the best betting odds, deposit bonuses, and sports variety. This article highlights all of their pros and cons.

Sounds good? Let’s get started.

Best Online Sportsbooks

Bovada : Best online sportsbook overall

BetOnline : Best for esports

MyBookie : Best for horse racing

Everygame : Best for casual sports bettors

Sportsbetting.ag : Best for sports bonuses

Cloudbet : Best crypto sportsbook

MonkeyKnifeFight : Best for daily fantasy sports

1. Bovada — Best Online Sportsbook Overall

Pros

All-around gambling site

75% sports Bitcoin bonus

Fast payouts

30+ sports to bet on

Top-notch support team

20+ horse tracks

Cons

Dual betting lines

Credit card deposit fees

Bovada has been in the sports betting business for over a decade now, operating under the Curacao eGaming License. Topping our list wasn’t really a surprise, as you’ll rarely, if ever see another online sportsbook with so many stellar features.

Fantastic Bitcoin promotions, broad sports variety, swift withdrawals, and some of the best odds on the market are but a few stand-out features Bovada has to offer.

Online Betting Variety: 4.8/5

If you’re looking to bet on both popular and niche-specific sports, you probably won’t find a bigger variety elsewhere. Bovada is loaded with 31 sports betting markets, even featuring odds for non-sporting events like politics and entertainment.

You'll enjoy competitive odds for major leagues like the NFL, NBA, NHL, and for some less popular sports like darts and curling. There’s also eSports and horse racing, so it suffices to say that Bovada has got you covered no matter the type of bettor you are.

But it's not just about the sheer number of betting markets — every experienced sports bettor knows that. It's also about the types of bets you can place.

No brainer: You can place the usual bets like totals, over/under, parlays, and futures. What makes Bovada a liiitle bit different is the prop builder feature which is fun to play around with.

Simply access the prop builder function, choose your league, and enjoy the countless game and player props. And if you like placing bets on matches still in progress, open Bovada's live betting department to get started.

The only downside is Bovada’s dual lines, which prevent sharp bettors from constantly extracting value from the site. If you’re a pro, like, a real pro — you might need to look elsewhere.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

As one of the first sportsbooks to embrace cryptocurrencies, you can only expect more valuable bonuses should you decide to fund your account with crypto. You’ll get a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus by entering the code BTCSWB750 and depositing via any of the available crypto options.

If you’re not up for experimenting, you can still use regular payment methods to get 50% up to $250. Both promotions carry a 5x wagering requirement and you can use the bonus funds to bet on all sports and horses.

Bovada’s online casino welcome package is $3,000, which is impressive but only available for casino games — it doesn't apply to sports betting.

If you refer a friend to the platform, you will get a 200% bonus up to $100. The Bovada Rewards Program is pretty sweet too, granting players cash-back rewards and other perks.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

Bovada offers 9 banking options, which is average but still enough to satisfy most recreational bettors. Deposit methods include credit cards, cryptocurrencies, vouchers, and MatchPay. You can go with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, MasterCard, Visa, and American Express.

The cashout times are exceptional; the fastest withdrawals at Bovada will get processed within the hour. Slow cashouts are the ultimate buzzkill, so Bovada keeps up with the demands and delivers on all fronts.

When you cash out, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you're not into crypto, you can request a check by courier or voucher. Crypto transactions are fee-free, but note that Bovada levies certain fees for all credit card deposits, except for the first one.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.7/5

Regarding aesthetics, Bovada sports a light gray background with a few red details. Nothing too spectacular, but navigating is a breeze, and the site loads in a split second.

The sports betting platform, along with its poker and casino section is 100% optimized for mobile users, including iOS and Android tablets and smartphones. Bovada's mobile sports betting experience is highly intuitive and tweaked to perfection; you can start placing bets straight through your browser.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.9/5

If you run into a hiccup, we recommend checking Bovada's FAQ library first. It's comprehensive and easy to search. Not everyone will find an answer there, though. So if the problem persists, the contact section is easy to find.

You can reach out 24/7 over live chat or email. Most inquiries are addressed within hours, and the company guarantees an email reply within 48 hours, which is mostly quicker.

Bovada is active on Twitter as well and is open for public discussion. There’s also a Bovada Community Forum where you can connect with other fellow users of the site.

2. BetOnline — Best eSports Coverage of all Online Sports Betting Sites





Pros

Dedicated eSports section (15+ games)

25+ sports to bet on

Odds boosts

$1,000 welcome bonus

Cons

7.5% fee on credit card deposits

BetOnline has been in the online sports betting business for almost two decades. It now features a collection of 27 betting markets, a generous welcome bonus, and the best eSports coverage out of all other online sports betting sites on our list.

Online Betting Variety: 4.8/5

You can bet on over 25 sports here, including non-sporting categories like politics and finance. All major sports are included in the mix, and so are niche options like college basketball, darts, and much more.

We like how the site offers a horse racing department with around 30 tracks, including Harness, Thoroughbreds, and even greyhounds (from time to time).

The bet type variety is up to scratch as well, with classic parlays, win bets, over/under bets, and live betting options. 100+ specials and props are commonplace for just a single game on the platform.

What really stands out is the deep coverage of Electronic Sports. You’ll find over 15 competitive games to be on, including League of Legends, CS:GO, Dota 2, Rainbow Six, Rocket League, and many more. The market depth is stellar as well, and you’ll get to enjoy unusual bets like the first pistol round winner (CS:GO), first blood (LoL and Dota 2), among others.

The Odds Booster section is worth mentioning, too, considering you’ll get enhanced odds that bring extra value to some of the most popular games currently taking place. If you have any uncertainties, we recommend consulting the Sportsbook 101 page.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Upon joining this online sports betting site, use the BOL1000 code for a 50% match deposit bonus up to $1,000. If you're a crypto user, ramp it to a 100% match with the CRYPTO100 code. Wagering requirements are 10x for fiat players and 14x for crypto users.

Other promos include a 10% crypto boost, a 25% sports reload bonus (code: LIFEBONUS), or a 35% crypto reload bonus. Finally, the BetOnline referral program brings you a 200% match up to $200 for every buddy you bring to the site.

Being the best for eSports, BetOnline also provides a 20% eSports Rebate and a Parlay Power Up — enhancing the value of your betting slip if you bet on 5+ picks.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

The banking department is where it's at with BetOnline. This online sports betting site offers an impressive selection of 20+ payment methods.

You can choose between traditional methods like credit cards, wire transfers, P2P, Money Orders, Money Gram, and one of the largest crypto selections on the market —17 in total.

You can go with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and a handful of less popular ones like Avalanche, Chainlink, Polygon, Shiba Inu, and more. Besides being one of the top sportsbooks, BetOnline is also one of the best crypto casinos out there, considering the sheer number of accepted cryptocurrencies.

For withdrawals, you can choose between 12 cryptocurrencies, Person to Person, Money Transfer, wire transfer, and more. Your payout should arrive within 48 hours for crypto; you might have to wait a little bit longer for traditional banking methods.

The only downside, which might as well be considered industry-standard now, is the 7.5% fee you’ll need to pay on credit card deposits.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.9/5

The BetOnline sports betting site is on par with the top online sportsbooks in terms of user experience. The site was recently redesigned, and it’s now super-functional and easy to browse. You can also switch back to the old version for that 2000’s vibe.

The mobile experience is top-notch as well, and you can get started straight through your mobile browser, considering there’s no BetOnline app to download.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.5/5

You can contact BetOnline’s customer support 24/7 through live chat, email, or phone. The support staff replies promptly, and they are well-versed in all things related to online sports betting.

BetOnline doesn't host a dedicated forum for discussion but boasts a strong social media presence. Feel free to reach out over Twitter.

3. MyBookie — Best Selection of Horse Tracks of any Online Sportsbook

Pros

30+ horse turfs

Two types of sportsbook bonuses

Over 25 sports to bet on

Easy to use

Cons

Website design could use an upgrade

Live chat available to registered members only

MyBookie has established a reputation as one of the best sports betting sites for beginners. The platform is easy to use and packs everything most sports fans need.

Online Betting Variety: 4.7/5

MyBookie’s betting catalog includes around 30 sports, which is pretty much on the same level as the best online sportsbooks. Simply put, you don't have to worry about variety here. The NBA, MMA, NHL, NFL, boxing, motorsports, college football are all available. If it's popular — it's on MyBookie, that’s for sure.

You can also bet on cricket, Aussie Rules, the Canadian Football League, and other less-attractive sports in the States.

The bet types are just how we like 'em — varied. You can place parlays, total bets, and win bets in addition to prop bets, spread bets, futures, and live betting.

The horse racing coverage is the most extensive out of all other online sportsbooks on this list, featuring 30+ turfs among which you’ll find track names like Solvalla and Boden in Sweden. Have you tried betting on Swedish horse races? Neither have we — sounds like the perfect time to start.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.5/5

The online sportsbook bonuses at MyBookie are varied. You have two options to choose from on your first deposit; you can either get a 50% up to $1,000 sports bonus or a 10% up to $200. The difference is that the former bonus has a 10x wagering requirement, with the latter only 1x.

Regarding reload bonuses, existing customers can claim a 25% sports reload up to $500 and an 8% horse rebate.

Finally, referring a friend will grant you a 200% match bonus. The wagering requirements are low, and that’s a significant plus.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

You have 8 deposit options at MyBookie, including 5 cryptocurrencies and 3 regular payment methods. Specifically, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Visa, MasterCard, and MoneyGram.

You’ll need to deposit at least $20 with crypto or $45 via credit cards to get started here.

This betting site pushes crypto deposits and cash-outs as they have zero fees whatsoever. Other methods come with a 6% deposit charge or a $5 to $35 fee per withdrawal. All withdrawal requests are reviewed within two business days and then delivered within a day for Bitcoin and as many as 15 days for e-checks.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 3.7/5

MyBookie features a dark-themed website design, but not the most stylish one we’ve seen. We really feel like they could use an upgrade, considering the overall layout is a bit dated.

We appreciate the search bar but would like a more detailed main menu. The site's speed is decent but nothing out of the ordinary compared to most online betting sites.

MyBookie does not have a dedicated online sportsbook app, but the website is fully optimized for mobile users. You can join the online betting site using Android and iOS devices.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4.1/5

MyBookie’s Help Center is easily accessible from the upper right corner on the main page. You can first search the FAQ library, and if that doesn't do the trick, there's a button at the bottom to contact the support team.

You can reach out via contact form or email at the support page. The live chat is only available to registered users, so you’ll need to sign up before you can use it.

MyBookie offers no public forum but has a solid online presence. You can get in touch via Twitter as well.

4. Everygame — Best for Casual Sports Bettors

Pros

Exceptional redesign

In business for 25+ years

Generous welcome bonus

10+ promotions including free bets

Cons

No phone support

Could have more sports

Formerly known as Intertops, the Everygame online sports betting site seems like a new player on the block. However, the company has been in the business since 1996. That’s over a quarter of a century, so it’s only natural and fair to find it among the best online sportsbooks right now.

Online Betting Variety: 4/5

You can bet on 21 sports markets here, including the ever-popular leagues like the NFL and NBA, but also on eSports, table tennis, snooker, and more. There are also a few non-sporting events, including politics and the stock market if you ever need a change of scenery. While the coverage is decent, we can’t really compare it to Bovada’s.

Apart from the sports betting markets, the site hosts a solid online casino and a dedicated poker platform on the same website. But come to think about it — so do our top picks Bovada and BetOnline.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.6/5

When you sign-up at Everygame, you can score 100% up to a $750 welcome package over your first three deposits. Use the code 3XBOOST250 when depositing to unlock this deposit bonus.

Every week, the site hosts a draw for parlays that lost by exactly one pair. If you're one of the 20 lucky winners, you receive $50 in free bets. As we all know, sports bettors always lose by 1 pair, so we’re pretty positive you’ll like this promotion.

You can also join the $5k NBA Hot Hoops Chase promo or compile a winning ticket with the highest odds in a given month for a $500 cash prize.

There’s much more to keep you engaged here, so it’s best that you see all available promotions as most are time-limited.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

Everygame supports 9 payment methods. Interestingly, cryptocurrencies are in the minority here.

In the crypto department, you can use Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. If you prefer traditional payment options, you can fund your account via Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, Discover, Diners, and MoneyGlobal.

Payouts require two business days before the company begins processing them. That's a bit slow and not on the same level as the top online betting sites. Overall, Bitcoin withdrawals are usually handled within 72 hours, whereas other banking options can take as much as 15 days.

Crypto withdrawals come with zero fees, while bank wire transfers will cost you $50 or more.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 4.9/5

Similar to BetOnline, Everygame endured a redesign not so long ago. Besides getting a new name, this betting site also received a new layout, which is one of the very best we came across.

The website is now extremely user-friendly, allowing even first-time bettors to find their way around with ease. Contrary to most sportsbooks’ designs that splash tons of information and odds on the front page, Everygame went for a clean look to ensure nothing confuses you — perfect for new and casual bettors.

The site is fully optimized for mobile users as well. There is no dedicated app, but the mobile experience is on par with the top sportsbooks online.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4/5

There’s an FAQ section to browse through and a 24/7 live chat and email support whenever you need assistance. We suggest you get in touch via live chat for simple issues as you’ll get the quickest answer there. However, a dedicated phone line is missing so we had to remove a point for it.

Everygame has no public forum, but the company is active on Twitter, with a dedicated sportsbook account. Feel free to reach out for public inquiries and discussions.

5. Sportsbetting.ag — Best Bonuses of any Online Sports Betting Site

Pros

Most valuable sports bonuses

25 sports

19 banking options

Esports betting included

Cons

Dated design

Sportsbetting.ag was a no-brainer for our best online sportsbook list thanks to its outstanding bonuses.

Online Betting Variety: 4.3/5

You can bet on 25 sports at Sportsbetting.ag, including e-sports. You can also enjoy some horse racing action and bet on entertainment events and politics.

Seasonal sports appear on the site every once in a while, with a focus on the Winter Olympics. So, if you prefer betting on ski jumping, Alpine skiing, or snowboarding — Sportsbetting.ag is one of the best sports betting options for it.

Naturally, live betting is also available, allowing players to place bets on matches as they take place.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

Your online sports betting journey at Sportsbetting.ag starts with a 50% match bonus that’s good for deposits up to $1,000 (code: SB1000). The wagering requirements of 10x are pretty fair and beatable. You can also use the code CRYPTO100 for a 100% up to $1,000 first deposit crypto bonus.

The fun doesn’t stop there, though. Once you exhaust the welcome bonus, you can enjoy odds boosters, a 35% crypto reload bonus, a 25% match bonus for regular deposits, and a 5% crypto boost.

But these are all deposit promos, and they’re not why we hailed Sportsbetting.ag as the best online sportsbook for bonuses.

You’ll also enjoy $25 in risk-free bets, reduced NHL juice (vig), esports bonuses, 9% horse rebates, and much more.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.6/5

There are 19 payment options available here, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, Doge, Tether, MoneyGram, e-checks, wire transfers, MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, and more.

You must deposit at least $20 with crypto to get started, except ETH, which requires $50 or more. Crypto cashouts are processed within 48 hours, which is not bad but still something many online sports betting sites already offer.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness: 3/5

Sportsbetting.ag is a quality betting site, but its design is dated. It's dominated by a metallic blue and screams 2000s web design.

However, the site is well-maintained and loads fast. It's what counts the most, right?

You won't find a dedicated app here, but the online betting site works pretty well on pocket devices; that said, you shouldn’t face any trouble placing bets from your mobile phone.

Customer Service and Online Presence: 4/5

The Sportsbetting.ag customer support is divided into three segments: General, Poker, and Casino. For sportsbook questions, you'll want the General Department.

You can get in touch via 24/7 live chat, call the dedicated phone number, or send an email. This sportsbook is also active on social networks, mainly Twitter. The response times are fast across the board.

How We Picked the Best Online Sportsbooks

Online Betting Variety:

We sought sports variety above all. While we primarily looked for betting sites featuring the most popular leagues like the NBA and NFL, we also want niche sports and as many bet types as possible.

Sports Betting Bonuses and Promotions:

We’re looking for the most valuable deposit bonuses, free bets, reload promotions, and more. The best sportsbook should reel in new users with a generous welcome bonus and then keep regular users engaged with promos and contests.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times:

Many players only think about banking when they're supposed to cash out their earnings. We made sure that our top picks cover both cryptocurrencies and traditional payment options. We also paid attention to withdrawal times, as you shouldn’t wait for crypto payouts to hit your digital wallet within 5 days — it should either be instant or 3 days tops.

User Interface and Mobile Friendliness:

The quality of the user interface is vital to the overall sports betting experience. Since over 55% of players use mobile devices for betting, mobile compatibility is essential. With that in mind, all of our top picks are fully optimized for mobile betting.

Customer Service and Online Presence:

We sought 24/7 availability via email, phone, and live chat. We like when a gambling site instills trust through social media presence and preferably a dedicated public forum.

Guide to the Best Online Betting Sites

Is Online Sports Betting Safe?

Yes, as long as you’re betting at licensed and reputable sportsbooks, you won’t come across an issue. Every betting site on this list is licensed, adheres to strict regulations, and is encrypted to guarantee a safe user experience.

Which is the Best Online Sports Betting Site?

That’s a tough question, as it mostly depends on the sports you’re interested in. Bovada is the best overall sportsbook and it features some of the best betting odds you’ll find on the online sports betting market today.

If you’re an eSports bettor, you’re better off with BetOnline. Similarly, if you like to bet on horses, MyBookie might be your best bet.

Is Bovada Legit?

Yes, Bovada is a product of Bodog — a company dating back to 1994 with impeccable customer satisfaction and one of the best sportsbooks online by itself. Additionally, Bovada is licensed by Curacao eGaming which means it must adhere to strict rules and regulations to maintain its license.

Bottom line, Bovada is as safe as an online sportsbook can be.

Can I Place Bets Through My Mobile?

Yes, most betting sites are optimized to run on your pocket device hassle-free. All of our top picks are tested on both Android and iOS devices before being featured here. If you’re looking for a good mobile betting site — we recommend Bovada or BetOnline.

Where Can I Find the Best Odds?

You won’t find an online sportsbook that constantly features the best odds all the time, but you can find one with above-average odds, for example — Bovada.

If you’ve got some free time on your hands, you can also register with multiple sportsbooks and check the odds for the same match you want to bet on. This will allow you to always extract the best value, but you will need to create multiple accounts and deposit with multiple betting sites.

Comparing the Top Sports Betting Sites

Below is a summary of the top 5 sports betting sites featured in this article.

Bovada: This site boasts various sports markets, a top-notch support team, swift withdrawals, and excellent bonuses for crypto players. As a Bitcoin player, you can claim a 75% match bonus up to $750.

BetOnline: A sweet $1,000 welcome bonus for new users mixed with competitive odds and deep eSports coverage. Use the BOL1000 code upon registration to claim a 50% match up to $1,000.

MyBookie: This betting site offers a solid sports variety, but it excels the most when it comes to horse racing. Use the code MYB50 to land a 50% bonus up to $1,000.

Everygame: This sportsbook has been in business for 25+ years, specializing in beginners with its intuitive design. The promos are also newbie-oriented; use the code 3XBOOST250 for a 100% greeting bonus up to $250 on your first deposit by using the code.

Sportsbetting.ag: Head over to Sportsbetting.ag if you’re chasing the most valuable sports bonuses. Use the SB1000 code for a 50% match bonus up to $1,000. Use 100CRYPTO for a 100% match up to $1,000 if you prefer cryptocurrency deposits.

How to Get Started at Online Sportsbooks

It might strike you as daunting, but opening an online sports betting account is pretty easy. To help you along the way, here’s a brief step-by-step guide. We’ll use our top pick Bovada as an example.

1. Create a Bovada Account

Visit Bovada and hit the Sign Up button in the uppermost right corner.

Create username, password, and email. Head over to the next step.

Provide legitimate info as requested; your first and last name, email, date of birth, phone number, ZIP code, and enter your desired password

Tick the box to certify you’re of legal gambling age and click Register to finalize this step

2. Email Verification

Check the email you just used to register

Open the welcome message from Bovada

Click the link in the message to verify the registration

3. Make Your First Deposit

Visit the deposit section of your Bovada profile

Choose a payment option and select the bonus you wish to claim

Fill in the required payment information and deposit

Your deposit along with your bonus should arrive shortly; you can start betting now

Wrapping up the Best Online Sports Betting Sites

And that wraps up our top online sportsbook reviews. We hope this guide was helpful and that you found the best online sportsbook suitable to your particular needs.

Our top pick is Bovada, mainly because of its all-around spotless gambling experience, generous sports bonuses, market variety, and competitive odds.

All the other online sportsbooks listed here are top-notch too, and one of them might just be your perfect match. So make sure to refer to the “best of” section once again to find your match.

Finally, never forget you’re here to have fun. So gamble responsibly and good luck!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only. We may receive compensation from the sites we recommended in our guides, but our reviews remain independent and reader-supported.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

This is a Partnered Post.