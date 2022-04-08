Seems like you’re on the hunt for the best online slots sites then, but finding them is easier said than done.

Looking to play your favorite real money slots from the comfort of your home? Seems like you’re on the hunt for the best online slots sites then, but finding them is easier said than done.

You should stay away from online casinos with next to none high-RTP slot machines; you should also avoid slots sites with no license to show and a lack of games from quality software providers.

Not up to the task? We’re making sure our top-reviewed real money slots sites avoid these pitfalls. You’ll find generous casino bonuses, hundreds of high-quality video slots, and numerous progressive jackpots at any of our top picks.

We’ve prepared a list of the top 10 real money slots casinos you can find right now. Let’s take a closer look.

Best Online Slots Sites

1. Slots.lv — Best Online Slot Site Overall

Pros

40+ jackpot slots

Average 97.00% RTP

Fast crypto payouts

8-tiered welcome package up to $5,000

Reasonable 35x playthrough

Cons

High fiat withdrawal fees

Slots.lv carries some of the best online slot machines we’ve come across. You will most definitely appreciate their average 97% RTP across nearly 200 online slots, especially the 8-tiered welcome bonus up to $5,000 — which is probably the most valuable one we’ve seen.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

If you’re looking to play real money slots for months to come, look no further. You’ll find around 200 online slots for real money here, out of which 40+ jackpot games with some of them featuring $100k+ prizes that can even reach millions.

With maximum bets on some of Slots.lv’s games exceeding $100 per spin, high-stakes players will get a chance for a huge payout if they hit the right symbols.

Additionally, the entire slots library boasts an above-average RTP (return-to-player) percentage of 97%, which is fantastic when you consider the number of jackpot games.

Some of the most sought-after games you’ll find include Instant Inferno, Golden Buffalo, 777 Deluxe, among many others.

If you ever get tired of playing online slots for real money, you’ll have the opportunity to place your bets on 5 live dealer games, 14 poker variants, virtual roulette, online blackjack, keno, and 7 different bingo versions.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

Slots.lv offers two welcome bonuses — one for crypto players and the other one for regular deposits. Although crypto enthusiasts get the better end with 300% up to $1,500, fiat players are also in for a treat with a 200% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus. For the amount of bonus money at stake, we found the 35x playthrough quite reasonable.

Use the promo code “HELLOSLOTS200” on your first fiat deposit to secure a 200% deposit match up to $1,000. Over your next 8 deposits, you’ll qualify for a 100% match bonus of up to $500 (code: HELLOSLOTS100). You can walk away with up to $5,000 in bonus funds.

If you’re a Bitcoin player, you can grab a 300% match bonus up to $1,500, followed by a 150% match bonus up to $750 across your next 8 cryptocurrency deposits. The total amount you can net is $7,500, and you’re not required to use a code to get it but only to select the bonus when depositing.

Besides slots, both of these welcome bonuses are applicable to Slots.lv’s table games, so feel free to play video poker or blackjack, but keep in mind that said games contribute less towards meeting your wagering requirement (WR).

Banking Options: 4/5

When you sign up with Slots.lv, you can deposit and get a payout via 4 forms of crypto. This slot site accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Fiat players are more limited in their options — they can only make deposits through VISA, MasterCard, and AMEX.

Crypto withdrawals usually get processed within the hour, and you won’t have to pay any withdrawal fees, which is great. On the downside, you will have to pay a $50 credit card fee for every second payout you request during a given month; the first one is always fee-free. Nonetheless, if you always plan your withdrawals ahead, you will never have to pay any fees.

You can also request a check by courier, but this method carries a steep $75 fee, and no — the first one will not be free.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Slots.lv’s website and all slot games are fully optimized for on-the-go spin sessions.

You’ll find yourself playing slots for real money, sitting in for some hit me blackjack action, and enjoying the full scope of Slots.lv’s casino games no matter where you are.

The bottom line is we didn’t encounter any lag or glitches while testing the website on our Android and iOS device.

2. Slots Empire — Best Free Spins Bonus out of all Slots Sites

Pros

30 free spins on Caesar’s Empire

Fair 35x wagering requirements

Average RTP of 96.1%

200+ online slots

Exceptional mobile gameplay

Cons

Limited live casino section

Slower than average withdrawals

Interested in 10+ welcome bonuses, all of which give you a 200%+ match on your first deposit plus free spins? You’ll love Slots Empire then — and all of its additional features on hand for new players like you.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

At Slots Empire; you’ll have over 200 high-RTP slot games at your fingertips. If you’re looking to “try before you buy,” you’ll be happy to know that you can play all of their free online slots in “demo” mode.

The slot library’s average RTP hovers around 96%, which is once again way above average, with some of the best slots reaching even higher. Your 30 free spins on Caesar’s Empire could go far, given its RTP that can reach 97.50% and a solid progressive jackpot that constantly builds up.

Yeah, there’s also a good range of progressives, with Aztec’s Millions and Megasaur featuring six-figure jackpots.

In between slots sessions, you’ll find nearly 50 table games that spread across video poker, online blackjack, roulette, and keno. You can also try your luck on 5 live dealer games, but that’s just not a good enough selection for that Vegas-like experience.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

When you use the code “HEAVYFIST” on your first fiat or cryptocurrency deposit, you’ll score 30 free spins on Caesar’s Empire. You’ll also be credited a 200% bonus match that has a max payout of 30x your deposit.

Besides this welcome offer, you can also choose from 10+ other promotions — all featuring different match percentages and free spins.

Slots Empire’s 35x playthrough is reasonable enough, and you can also use the extra funds you get on table games.

Banking Options: 4.3/5

Players who sign up with Slots Empire can utilize 8 secure banking methods. This slot site accepts Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Ethereum, bank transfers, BPay, and PayID.

We especially appreciated the low minimum deposit — you can start playing for as low as $10 with Neosurf, $20 via BTC/ETH, or $30 through Visa/MasterCard, BPay, and PayID.

Fiat and crypto payouts here are fee-free, but you’ll have to wait for 1 to 3 days for your crypto withdrawal. Other traditional methods can take up to 10 days.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Playing mobile slots at this online casino is a seamless experience — each of their 208 slot games works flawlessly through a smartphone’s web browser.

Although Slots Empire doesn’t have a native mobile app, the web-based casino site does the job equally well. We didn’t encounter any issues while playing any of the available games, and we’re optimistic that neither will you.

3. Super Slots — Best Selection of Online Slots

Pros

300+ casino games

Excellent selection of live games

Up to $6,000 welcome package

Accepts 7 forms of crypto

Stylish website design

Cons

Not all games available on mobile

High rollover on crypto bonus

No free slots

If you’re looking to play slots online at one of the very best slots casinos out there — Super Slots might be the perfect fit for you. This online casino features over 250 online slots, 20 live dealer variants, and a handful of table games.

Game Variety: 4.3/5

Super Slots features a super-varied gaming library. We’re talking about 250 online slots with a strong focus on modern 5-reel games, alongside an excellent selection of live and table games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, and more.

Betsoft is one of the leading game studios here, so you can expect slots with stunning graphics and sound effects. Stay Frosty is one game you must try; it has one of the best visuals we’ve ever seen in a slot.

And if you’re looking for some card action, you’ll love the 12 video poker variants, 25 different games of online blackjack, 14 virtual roulette games, and 4 types of keno.

The only downside is that you won’t get to play any of the games for free, which is a bummer if you’re a new player not familiar with online gambling at all.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

Use the code “SS250” on your first deposit to score a 250% match bonus up to $1,000. For each of your next 5 deposits, you’ll get a similar 100% match bonus up to $1,000; if you’re good at mental math, you’ve already calculated that you can play slots with up to $6,000 in extra funds.

This welcome bonus comes with a very reasonable 35x playthrough that you can quickly meet with a little stroke of luck playing slots.

Besides the “normal” welcome bonus, you can get 400% up to $4,000 on your first crypto deposit, which is simply insane. However, you’ll have to contend with the 48x wagering requirements to earn it back.

Banking Options: 4.4/5

There are 15 secure payment methods available at Super Slots, including 7 forms of crypto and 8 traditional options.

You can deposit and withdraw through BTC, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, and USD Coin. Fiat players can use credit cards, money orders, bank checks, wire transfers, and P2P transfers.

You’ll only need to deposit $20 through crypto or fiat to claim any of Super Slots’ bonus offers.

That said, your fiat withdrawal options here are limited to courier check and bank wire. Checks will cost you $50 of your winnings, while wire transfers cost $45. Crypto payouts are processed within 48 hours and are fee-free.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Although Super Slots’ website runs great on mobile devices, some of their specialty games aren’t compatible with smartphones. You won’t be able to play keno and a few of their live dealer games while you’re on the move. Thankfully, all slot games are fully compatible on smaller screens.



Aside from this, we had no problems initiating withdrawals, depositing cash, and placing bets through our smartphones.

4. Big Spin Casino — Best Slots Site for New Players

Pros

All slots are free to play

200% welcome bonus up to $1,000

Lower than average wagering requirements

Slots by 8 top-dog game studios

Cons

Not many table games available on mobile

High credit card minimum deposit

Could have more slots

Big Spin Casino is a great slots site for newbies looking to test the gambling waters for free. There’s enough here to give you a taste of what online gambling looks like before you commit real money.

Game Variety: 4/5

Big Spin Casino features a grand total of 185 casino games, including 135 online casino slots and nearly 50 table games.

Although the number of games is not as high as our better-ranked online casinos — all games are available to play for free before depositing, which is probably the best feature new gamblers could ask for.

In between slots sessions, you can enjoy video poker, 22 games of live and online blackjack combined, as well as a handful of poker, roulette, and baccarat variants.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Your slots journey at BigSpinCasino starts with a 200% up to $1,000 first deposit bonus. To get it, you’ll need to enter the code “BIGSPIN200” and deposit a minimum of $45. Even though this bonus is valuable, the minimum deposit requirement is pretty steep to our taste.

However, if you like what you see and want to get started here, know that you can claim a 100% reload bonus up to $1,000 every single weekend to keep you going.

Additionally, if you refer a friend to Big Spin Casino, you’ll get 200% of their first deposit up to $200. There’s no limit on how many people you can refer, but your friends will need to deposit a minimum of $45 for you to get the bonus.

The WR for all bonuses here is 30x, which is pretty fair.

We’re surprised we didn’t run into any free spins, but c'est la vie.

Banking Options: 4/5

You can fund your account at BigSpin via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple, in addition to VISA, MasterCard, and MoneyGram. To get started, you’ll need to deposit $20 through crypto, which extends to $45 for credit cards and $100 for MoneyGram.

Each withdrawal you request will be reviewed within 48 hours by this slot site; however, if it takes more than 7 days for the money to hit your bank account, you should contact the casino’s support team immediately.

Mobile Compatibility: 3.5/5

Big Spin Casino features a simple layout that rocks the 2000’s online casino vibe. Said vibe perfectly translates to mobile devices, but a few table games and live dealer options aren’t optimized for smartphones.

Additionally, while each slot machine loads fine through the mobile site, it isn’t really optimized for playing on smaller screens, considering it doesn’t load in full screen.

If this isn’t a dealbreaker for you, feel free to take Big Spin Casino with you on the road.

5. Ignition — Lowest Wagering Requirements out of any Slot Site

Pros

25x playthrough

Up to $3,000 welcome bonus

Virtual sports betting available

30+ live games

Cons

Not all games work on mobile

Deposit fees

Limited slots selection

Ignition goes the extra mile in the bonus department with the lowest 25x wagering requirement on our list of real money slots apps. However, there’s much more to talk about so let’s dive right in.

Game Variety: 4/5

Even though Ignition’s number of 120 games might seem limited — all of them are high-quality titles featured by some of the most popular game studios in the world, including RTG, Betsoft, Spinomenal, and more.

Simply put, Ignition knows its audience all too well. Poker players, slots enthusiasts, and even those seeking an unusual gambling experience like virtual sports betting will find a home here.

When you need a change of scenery, you can indulge in 34 live dealer versions of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Additionally, there are plenty of specialty games that include 7 versions of bingo and keno.

While Ignition has comparatively fewer online slots than our top picks — they have much more of everything else.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.5/5

Fiat and crypto players alike can literally feast on Ignition’s generous welcome bonuses.

Crypto players who use the promo code “IGWPCB150” on their first deposit will get a 150% match up to $1,500 for the casino and another 150% up to $1,500 for the poker section; in total, you can score up to $3,000 in bonus cash.

Fiat players can take advantage of a slightly less generous welcome bonus using the promo code “IGWPCB100” — you’ll get a 100% match up to $2,000 for both the poker and casino section.

The best part about these promotions is the low 25x wagering requirement, which is something you’ll rarely see at another slot site.

Banking Options: 4/5

The range of payment options is pretty standard here, including BTC, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, and vouchers.

Crypto payouts are fee-free and take under 24 hours to get processed and delivered, making Ignition one of the best Bitcoin casinos available right now.

That said, fiat payouts with Ignition are limited to wire transfers and courier checks. Paper checks take 2 weeks to arrive at your doorstep, and a $50 fee is levied for each check withdrawal. Wire transfer payments also cost $50, but they take up to 7 days to reach you.

All of that is pretty standard, but the thing we didn’t like was the fee levied by Ignition on credit card deposits, which may reach 15.9%.

Mobile Compatibility: 4/5

Ignition doesn’t have a dedicated mobile app yet, but the website is optimized for smaller screens and neatly organized to ensure straightforward navigation. It’s basically a copy from the desktop version, with only a few games missing on mobile.

We had to remove a point for it, as it’s really a nuisance if your favorite game isn’t available on the go.

Everything else works great and you shouldn’t face any issues playing slots, claiming a bonus, or contacting the support team.

How We Chose The Best Online Slot Sites

Gaming Variety

We believe the best online casinos should offer a little bit (or a lot!) of everything. We gave a higher ranking to casino sites with an impressive variety of real money slots, online poker games, and live dealer options.

Bonuses & Promotions

Playing real money slots becomes more fun when there’s a bonus attached to your first (or eighth) deposit. We prioritized casino sites that offer players free spins and high-percentage deposit matches in combination with reasonable wagering requirements.

Deposits & Withdrawals

We prioritized gambling sites that give players numerous deposit and withdrawal methods to take advantage of. While all of our top picks accept Bitcoin and credit card payments, we gave a higher ranking to sites that feature fast payouts.

Mobile Compatibility

We made sure that all of our slots casinos are optimized for mobile gaming. So, whether you want to play online slots through your desktop computer or mobile device — you can easily start via your browser.

Guide to the Best Real Money Slots Sites

Is Playing Slots Online Safe?

Yes, it’s 100% safe to play real money online slots at any licensed online casino. Licensed casinos implement strict rules and regulations that protect your financial integrity and ensure you get a fair outcome with each spin.

That said, you should be wary of online casinos with no known license. Unlicensed online casinos might not be safe, and they don’t face any consequences for ripping players off.

To ease your mind, you should know that all the online casinos we endorse have a valid license to operate.

What Types of Welcome Bonuses are Available at Slots Sites?

Any online casino worth its salt offers new sign-ups a generous welcome bonus.

You’ll find everything from free spins to deposit matches and reload promotions for regular customers. Some of our featured slot sites offer welcome packages of up to $7,500 in bonus funds. However, make sure to always read the wagering requirements before claiming a bonus.

What are Wagering Requirements?

Otherwise known as playthrough or rollover requirements, the WR refers to the number of times you’ll need to play through your bonus before you can cash out your winnings. For example, if you claim a $50 bonus with a 10x wagering requirement, you will need to wager $500 before you’re allowed to get a payout.

Because we don’t believe in slaving over your screen to earn a bonus back, we don’t endorse any playthroughs over 50x.

Are Real Money Slots Online Rigged Against Me?

Contrary to what you might read on the Internet from agitated players, real money slot machines aren’t rigged against you as long as you play games by popular game studios in licensed casinos.

Each slot site that you find in this article is licensed and features online slot games by developers like RealTime Gaming, Betsoft, Nucleus, and other leading providers worldwide. That said, you can expect a fair gambling experience.

How Can I Choose the Best Online Casino for Me?

Finding the best online casino for you boils down to your individual preferences. That said, we have some suggestions to (hopefully) make your final decision easier.

If the largest selection of progressive jackpot slots online is what you’re after; we’d recommend going with our top pick (Slots.lv).

If you’re looking for the most varied selection of real money games in one convenient place, you should give Super Slots a try. Similarly, those on the hunt for tons of free spins will enjoy Slots Empire.

Finally, if you’re looking for the most valuable bonuses out there, you’ll adore Ignition’s $3,000 welcome offer with 25x wagering requirements.

Comparing the Top 5 Slots Sites Online

Slots.lv: Our top pick is popular for its 40+ jackpot slots, many of which hover above 96% RTP, with some games featuring $100k+ (and rising!) in jackpots. New users can take advantage of the 8-tiered fiat and crypto welcome bonus using the promo code “HELLOSLOTS200.”

Slots Empire: If you’re looking to claim free spins — Slots Empire is your one-stop-shop. There’s a 200% +30 free spins on Caesar’s Empire welcome offer waiting for you here, alongside over 10 other free spins bonuses you can choose from. Use the code “HEAVYFIST” when depositing.

Super Slots: If you seek the biggest variety of real money online slots, you’ll love Super Slots. This online casino hosts 250+ video slots and nearly 315 online casino games in total. Claim up to $6,000 in bonus cash over your first five deposits using the promo code “SS250.”

Big Spin Casino: Players looking to play free slots should definitely consider Big Spin. Known for its fair playthrough requirements, Big Spin Casino is a great choice for players searching to play before they pay. Claim your 200% initial match bonus up to $1,000 using the code “BIGSPIN200.”

Ignition: Ignition combines 34 live dealer games, around 60 standard and progressive jackpot slots, alongside virtual sports betting, table games, and a dedicated poker platform. Additionally, they list the lowest wagering requirements we’ve encountered from an online casino. Use the code “IGWPCB150” to claim your 150% crypto match up to $3,000.

How to Sign Up With Online Slot Casinos

If you’ve never played online slot games before, you might feel overwhelmed by the thought of getting started with an online slot casino. Luckily, signing up with our top picks doesn’t have to be intimidating. We’ve created a simple, step-by-step guide to lead you through the entire process, using our top pick Slots.lv as an example.

1. Open Slots.lv’s Website

Click the Join button at the top of your screen

Fill out the requested form; you’ll need to provide details like full name, DOB, mobile number, zip code, and more.

Accept the terms and conditions and click Register once done

2. Verify Your Phone Number

You should receive an SMS by Slots.lv on your phone number

Enter the code you received in the box that pops up after you register (failing to do so will prohibit you from claiming bonuses)

3. Claim a Bonus & Deposit

Click on Deposit at the top of your screen

Select your preferred payment method

Enter the required information and select a bonus

Click Deposit; that’s all, you can now start playing games .

Our Final Verdict on the Best Online Slots Sites

Although hundreds of gambling sites are vying for your attention, only a few among them can be considered the best online slots sites. We hope our mini-reviews helped you separate the wheat from the chaff and make the choice that best fits your preferences.

If you’re still having trouble making your final decision; we’d highly recommend signing up with Slots.lv. They were our #1 overall pick for their numerous progressive jackpot games, crypto compatibility, high-RTP selection of real money slot games, and the generous 8-tiered welcome bonus.

That said, we’d recommend giving any of our top-reviewed online casinos a shot. Just make sure you have fun, set spending limits, and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well:

This is a Partnered Post.