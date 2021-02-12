Automotive vloggers applaud their #SuperstarMechanic

Top automotive influencers join TOTAL QUARTZ’s initiative to extend gratitude towards our mechanics. The influencers bring their trusted mechanics to the forefront, to highlight their ingenuity and commitment to keeping our wheels moving during these unprecedented times.

One of the significant aspects of the TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2 initiative has been the mobilization of public gratitude towards our mechanic community. This initiative highlights stories about the resilience and innovativeness displayed by mechanics during the Covid-19 lockdown and also provides audiences a platform to share their own stories and personal experiences about their mechanics’ professional care and support.

To set this chain of gratitude in motion, some of the top automotive influencers have become a part of TOTAL QUARTZ Engine Ke Superstars Season 2. Faisal Khan, Gagan Chaudhary and Rahul Joshi are known by their millions of viewers for their credible and forthright views on automotive issues. As part of the initiative, they have each created a special video to give their viewers a unique sneak peek of their own vehicle repair and maintenance routine, as well as the chance to meet their trusted mechanics. Each influencer also shares about some of the automotive issues they have faced, followed with tips and tricks they have learnt from their mechanics over the years. At the end of each video, the influencers pose questions from their followers for their mechanics to answer.

#SuperstarMechanics are especially important to those who love their cars, like Faisal Khan. Watch him discuss ways to keep your machine running smoothly, and how the pandemic has affected those routines.

Gagan Chaudhary talks about specific automotive situations where his #SuperstarMechanic helped him, besides the tips and tricks he has taught him.

For Rahul Joshi, spending time with his #SuperstarMechanic was about recounting their personal history and how the mechanic community has coped with the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects.

Each of these influencers’ sense of gratitude towards their #SuperstarMechanics is a shining example for us to share our own stories of how our mechanics who have gone beyond the call of duty to help customers in need.

You can share stories of your #SuperstarMechanic too and tell us how they have grown and evolved to better serve the community. Visit the website.



This is a partnered post.