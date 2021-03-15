Audi Shatters Sexist Stereotypes In A Bold New Video

Audi India decided to do something to shatter these age-old stereotypes that still plague modern women who’re driving change – quite literally. Released during Women’s Day, its video shows India’s bold, new women driving over these stereotypes without changing their outlook and attitude.

Only a few years ago, most stand-up comedians would not have thought twice about making jokes on how funny it is when women drive. Laced with casual sexism and innuendos, they knew that the jokes would hit the punchline because their audience – us – had normalised these stereotypes.

Wondering what these stereotypes sound like? Here are just a few examples that Audi received when it asked the same question on its official Instagram handle.

"You drive pretty well for a woman."

"Can your feet reach the accelerator?

"You might want to consider a smaller car?"

"Will you be able to change the tire on your own?"

"You'll be more comfortable in the backseat."

By doing so, they also follow Audi’s brand philosophy that states ‘Future Is An Attitude’ with this initiative called #DriveTheChange centered on the idea that ‘the future of mobility is equality’.

The initiative began online with Audi asking its fanbase to reveal some of the gender-related stereotypes that women are tired of hearing. With over 100 responses, #DriveTheChange then went offline and chose eight women, all from diverse industries, to show how their driving skills were in stark contrast to the stereotypes around them. From an ecological architect to a comedian to a homemaker to fashion stylist and more, these women are as real as it gets, with no models substituting their efforts and making them look good.

These women skilfully showcased their driving abilities with a deft touch and plenty of attitude that left no room for any of the above sexist and obsolete stereotypes to affect them. Not just that, they literally drove over these stereotypes in the video, hopefully passing on the message that these kinds of stereotypes have no place in today’s society for women.

Released this International Women’s Day, this video shows women in their true avatars behind the wheel – as savvy, suave and savant drivers who are doing in their power to #DriveTheChange and shatter stereotypes that bog them down.

Gaurav Sinha, Head, Marketing and PR at Audi India said it best. According to him, “Audi India recognises that women are strong influencers and are constantly confronting and breaking pernicious stereotypes about women being bad drivers. Through this campaign, we are celebrating women who are the strongest driving force in our lives. Taking this thought forward, we have developed a campaign that encourages and celebrates women by reinforcing the messaging of breaking down the gender stereotypes.”

If you haven’t already seen it, make sure to watch the video here.



All of us, too, can be a part of this initiative and #DriveTheChange by not making these lame comments or putting down women by using their driving skills as a clutch – pun intended!

This is a Partnered Post