As the world evolves rapidly, there is a heightened focus on clean mobility that benefits people and the planet. Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, is helping India transform by initiating its electric journey with the introduction of its fully electric range - the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback. Let’s take a look at some of their key highlights.

A New Era of Electric Mobility

With the launch of its electric SUVs, Audi aims to drive India towards a green and sustainable future combined with revolutionary automotive technology. Audi India has introduced the all-electric Audi e-tron range with the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55 and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 variants.

Unparalleled Design and Features

The name ‘e-tron’, describes Audi vehicles’ built on an all-electric architecture equipped with plug-in and fast-charging convenience, advanced energy recuperation whilst driving, a range mode and most importantly, zero emissions. In terms of design, the Audi e-tron is a dapper, broad SUV with a well-defined straight roof to help you enjoy a smooth ride. For customers who appreciate refined and modern looks that are sure to attract attention, the Audi e-tron Sportback is a perfect athletic SUV with a robust, sloping roofline that complements its distinctive sporty design.

Both these SUVs sport future-oriented elements like progressive steering, adaptive air suspension, 4-zone air conditioner, comfort key with gesture-based lid operation, a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, a 31.24 cm fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit, Digital matrix LED headlamps, and a quattro permanent all-wheel drive system that provides for optimal traction, handling and comfort in all driving situations.

Path-breaking Technology for an Immersive Experience

The Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback mark a whole new generation of batteries with a significantly higher range. The revolutionary designs are powered by an incredibly dynamic dual-motor set up in the front and rear and boast of 300 kW of maximum power and 664 Nm of maximum torque. They draw power from a 95kWh battery and have a range of 359-484 km (WLTP combined). The exceptionally intelligent vehicles can be charged up to 11kW AC at home and are capable of up to 150 kW DC ultra-fast charging. Additionally, the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback can summon full power going from 0-100 kmph in merely 5.7 seconds!

With a disciplined focus on trendsetting design and evolutionary technology, these cars are sure to offer the user with an immersive and safe driving experience both on long-distance trips and on congested city roads.

Best Ever Deals that are worth a steal

To provide every customer with a seamless journey, Audi India is offering best-in-class buyback where customers are assured of a lucrative buyback price up to a period of 3 years from the date of purchase when they decide to upgrade or sell their Audi e-tron 50, the Audi e-tron 55 and Audi e-tron Sportback 55 in the future. In addition, the extended warranty options, a wide gamut of service packages, and complimentary 5-year roadside assistance will benefit buyers immensely making their Audi electric SUV purchase an even more attractive proposition.

The uniquely designed Audi e-tron 50 is priced at 99,99,000 (Price ex-showroom - in INR), with the Audi e-tron 55 at Rs. 1,16,15,000 (Price ex-showroom - in INR) and the Audi e-tron Sportback 55 at Rs. 1,17,66,000 (Price ex-showroom - in INR)

Future is an Attitude

Electric vehicles are slowly transforming mobility. With the launch of the Audi e-tron and Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi is playing a key role in shaping the future of premium mobility by combining technological innovation with sustainable models. Audi believes that the future is electric and the Audi e-tron and the Audi e-tron Sportback are the pinnacle of that evolution. So, if you’re looking to be a part of this evolutionary and sustainable future, check out www.audi.in or visit the nearest Audi India dealership for more details.

