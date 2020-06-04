ASIAN PAINTS’ NEW ‘SAFE PAINTING’ TVC MAKES NOSY NEIGHBOURS OUT OF ALL OF US!

It’s time for us to adapt to the new normal. Nothing shows our willingness to move on than putting home renovation and maintenance plans into action. Asian Paints’ have taken the lead to show us what that might look like, with their ‘Safe Painting’ service. Bringing together efficient painting techniques with stringent health and safety measures, Asian Paints have now made it possible for people to paint their homes without risking their family’s health or the applicators.

‘Safe Painting’ regimes begin with a site evaluation. Before starting their job, Asian Paints’ personnel cover all furniture and valuables in the house, to keep them uncontaminated. The applicators themselves come decked in the proper safety equipment, and complete their job in the shortest possible time, thanks to mechanized painting techniques. Once they are done, the home is completely sanitized, to minimize the chances of transmission of infections.

To support the ‘Safe Painting’ campaign, the company recently released a quirky, tongue-in-cheek TVC too. Drawing on the tendencies of neighbors to spy on each other, the commercial evokes the novelty of the ‘Safe Painting’ service, and the kind of confusion it can cause in the eyes of a lay observer, who’s never seen such a sophisticated painting operation before.

It’s definitely catchy and relatable, besides helping communicate a somber new reality, in the most light-hearted way possible. Adding to this, Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “This campaign builds on the insight, how we are always curious to know what’s happening in our neighbor’s home. Building on this, it tells a funny story to reassure not just the homeowner but his nosy neighbor too about our safe painting services.”

Indeed, sometimes the most mundane of interactions are the most telling ones. Watch the rib ticking commercial below.

The TVC, along with interactions across all social media platforms, is designed to communicate how safe Asian Paints’ ‘Safe Painting’ regime truly is. Perhaps once they see this advertisement, homeowners will finally have the assurance they need, to plan their home beautification projects in the post-COVID-19 reality.

