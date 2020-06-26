Appliances that can make work from home and work for home stress-free

From washing the dishes to mopping the floor has fallen on your shoulders. And try as hard as you might, these chores are probably eating into your work time. So, how can you make this easier? Well, certain home appliances can go a long way in easing your daily duties.

In light of the current situation - the global pandemic - that you are probably still getting used to, working from home has become the new norm. And juggling between office work, domestic chores and familial responsibilities has turned into a daily challenge. In fact, cooking may now be about what cooks fastest and is consumed with zero tantrums.

From washing the dishes to mopping the floor has fallen on your shoulders. And try as hard as you might, these chores are probably eating into your work time. So, how can you make this easier? Well, certain home appliances can go a long way in easing your daily duties.

1. Robot Vacuum Cleaners



Forget about clunky handheld vacuums that require you to push, pull, untangle, and lug around the machinery while dusting your house. Today’s robot vacuum cleaners are capable of cleaning titled, carpeted, and wooden flooring. They come with smart features like navigation sensor, water tank, infrared induction, and dirt detection technology, among others. Some robot vacuums can even be controlled through a mobile app and voice commands. These little robots can make it so much easier to keep your house spick and span.

Owing to their efficiency, they can be a little expensive. But with HDFC Bank Summer Treats, you can get CashBack or make EasyEMI purchases with your Debit or Credit Card at Croma.

2. Dishwashers



Cooking an elaborate meal can be fun, but the dirty dishes that pile in the sink after that can be quite a headache. And if you are living in a large family, washing dishes thrice a day is not just painful but time-consuming too. This is where a dishwasher can be a lifesaver. Today’s dishwashers are water and power-efficient, and some can even be synced with smart devices to per-set washes. This way, it is easy on you and resources like water and electricity.

3. HD Smart TVs & Home Theatre Systems



Staying indoors has become an obligation and a precaution of sorts, and that, unfortunately, means limited recreational options. The good news, however, is that you can amplify your home entertainment with a smart HD TV. And since there is an array of films, TV shows and documentaries available for every kind of consumer on OTT platforms, having a home theatre can replicate a cinema hall experience.

So, upgrade your film viewing experience by heading to any store, where you can enjoy CashBack under the HDFC Bank Summer Treats offer. You can even shop online and receive reward points on paying with an HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards or via PayZapp.

4. 5-in-1 Smart Convertible Refrigerators



Whether you are cooking food over the weekend and storing it for the week or stocking up on essentials to reduce your trips to the grocery store, you need a spacious refrigerator to meet these needs. And the new-age 5-in-1 smart convertible refrigerators are just that! In addition to their size, they offer faster freezing, have various cooling modes to keep veggies stay fresh and can even control odour.

You don’t even have to worry about these appliances hitting your wallet hard. Through the HDFC Bank Summer Treats offer you can get CashBack and a no-cost EMI option on instore purchases from Samsung and LG electricals.

This new work-from-home culture means you need to find a way to balance office work and household duties every single day. And the right gadgets can help you can work smartly, multitask better, and conduct yourself more professionally from home.



Bluetooth Headsets: A good noise-cancelling Bluetooth headset lets you take calls, listen in on conference meetings while keeping noise and chatter out or doing small household tasks like answering the door or making a cup of tea.

Laptop: If you are tired of a slow laptop that affects your work productivity, you need a new one that offers enough juice to multitask and change tasks without lagging. A high resolution and fast processor can offer excellent user experience, whether you use it for work or play! Look for a computer that has a good battery life so that you can work without any disruption because of power cuts.

While the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus crisis, do all that you can to reduce your stress at home and focus on your health. Prioritise your safety by handing over labour-intensive tasks to these more-than-capable home appliances. Check out HDFC Bank Summer Treats scheme to make your purchases easy. Filled with exciting CashBack offers, No Cost EMIs; you can now stay safe and get everything you need to adapt to the new normal.

This is a partnered post.