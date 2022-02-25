Called ‘See Where It Takes You’, the campaign features two videos, the first of which has just been released.

Called ‘See Where It Takes You’, the campaign features two videos, the first of which has just been released. The campaign video is both heart-warming and illustrative of the streaming service’s importance in our daily life and an absolute joy to watch.

The Campaign –

The campaign showcases how immersive entertainment inspires us all to pursue our life’s ambitions and goals. The central thought of ‘See Where It Takes You’ highlights the endless possibilities that start with entertainment and attempts to foster a two-way conversation between storytellers and fans, communities and creators, a domain that Amazon Prime Video has successfully tapped.

Showcasing two of Prime Video India’s most beloved and iconic shows, The Family Man and Four More Shots Please! the campaign features two films, the first of which was launched this week.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4VcHL41CYXQ" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The film starts with a young couple that seems distant from each other but relatable dialogues from the popular Amazon Original show The Family Man make them realise the need to rekindle their romance. The campaign also showcases Prime Video’s X-Ray feature that enhances the streaming experience and amplifies the engaging content manifold.

The young couple come bearing gifts for each other, only to realise that neither of them are in their office. The film then shows that both had gone to each other’s workplace with gifts and ends with them finding each other, literally as well as metaphorically.

This is the first brand film from the ‘See Where It Takes You’ campaign with the second one scheduled for launch soon. Conceptualised jointly by Amazon Prime Video and Ogilvy India, the 360-degree campaign will run across TV, Print, Digital and Social channels.

As you enjoy the video campaign, perhaps it’s also time to ask yourself the question, where might Amazon Prime Video’s amazing bouquet of shows and movies take you as the beloved streaming service continues to entertain audiences in India. (Spoiler: the answer is you can go anywhere with some of the best streaming content on Amazon Prime Video.)

This is a partnered post.