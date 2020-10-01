Abhay secures a position in this year's best thrillers list.

Watch it for the thrills, twist, and the fantastic gallery of villains!

ZEE5 has now had a penchant for crafting thrillers that keep the viewer on the edge of their seats. And among that list of thrillers, Abhay definitely stands out and stands tall. While the first season was critically acclaimed and very well received, the second season has taken it up several notches. Kunal Kemmu as the protagonist managed to find deeper layers in the already complex character of Abhay, and is brilliant in his portrayal of a man who is in conflict with himself while out catching criminals with his unique methods.

Also this season has an array of villains Abhay will be going against, each with their own story and reasons for being who they are. They are for sure going to keep Abhay busy and the viewer engrossed!

If you haven’t gotten up to speed, here is a peek into what went down last season:

The trailer for the second season will be ample proof of how the action and storytelling is far g=bigger, better and grittier than you could expect.

The trailer, whilst may set the tone for the second season, trust us you are not ready for what’s coming. with complete season being out, Abhay has managed to set a parameter of who villains in the OTT game need to be written. With not just one or two but five ferocious villains to up the ante, Abhay 2 reaches new levels of thrills.

Ram Kapoor is a revelation, to say the least. The goody two-shoes jovial man has transformed himself into an evil, cackling, manipulative villain with such ease, you will be forced to do a double-take at his performance.



Chunky Pandey does comedy, right? Well you wont be laughing at his dark turn in this season as the simpleton by day and serial killer by night avatar. He is genuinely terrifying in his portrayal of the ‘The Wicked Killer’.



Bidita Bag as a serial killer lights up the screen with her devious performance. Her method of killing her customers as he plays a sex-worker, is best seen to be experienced. We wouldn’t want to spoil it!

You’ve also got to see Raghav Juyal in a never before seen negative avatar. To support Kunal Kemmu’s stellar act, we also have Indraneil Sengupta as a shady cop, and another villain played with schizophrenic energy by Asheema Vardhan.





Now while the first 5 episodes of Abhay 2 were released first and have received rave reviews, it is the last 3 episodes that seal the deal both, figuratively and literally. Till the 5th episode, Abhay has followed everything the STF killer has demanded, played his games, and saved a lot of kids and Ram Kapoor plays this part with equal gusto, trying to push Abhay in the corner as much as he can.

With Raghav Juyal’s homophobic serial killer at large, and Ram Kapoor’s evil plans finally coming into shape, Abhay picks up the pace in the last 3 episodes and runs with it. And the ride is so worth it! If you thought the twists and turns in the earlier episodes were surreal, you have seen nothing at all! The last 3 episodes will grab you by your collars and make you stick to the screen till it's over.

The Abhay-against-the-clock material in the show makes for perfect binge-watching material if you are a fan of gritty, suspenseful and intense thrillers! Does Abhay save all the kids? What is the motive for Raghav Juyal’s character and how does Abhay get to him? Does Ram Kapoor manage to get his way at the end and show Abhay a side of his he is trying to forget? Does he know something about Abhay’s past that is making him do all of it? Where does Sonam the journalist feature in all of this chaos? Will the villains get the better of Abhay? The second season will rush by in a breeze but keep you glued to your screens for sure. The buildup to the climax is satisfying, some surprise reveals are going to shock you, and the climax will definitely leave you begging for more.

The only question we have, is when is season 3 coming out? Seeing the trajectory of how Abhay as a show has grown by leaps and bounds from season 1 to the second, and seeing by how they have left is at the end, we can only imagine where the 3rd season will take us. Be it even darker alleys, or grittier storylines, we are in for the ride!

Catch the final 3 climactic episodes of season 2 of the ZEE5 original Abhay right now! If you are anything like us, you will love it to the core!

This is partnered Post.