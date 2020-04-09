A trip down memory lane: Asian Paints’ iconic ‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’ is back, urging people to stay at home

Human beings are social animals. The need for socializing is inbuilt in each one of us, which is why the words ‘quarantine’ and ‘isolation’ strike a deep fear in all of us. But even as we are living in stressful times right now, there is one silver lining to this whole scenario; our families and the precious time we are getting to spend with each other in our homes. Make note, these are the times you will cherish for a long time to come, even after the lockdown is called off.

Asian Paints’ revival of its iconic ‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’ campaign is apt, during these times of social distancing as our homes and our families are the biggest support we can get. The messaging resonates with one and all right now, as we spend time doing things we should have been doing all along, enjoying the little things that we don’t get to do often in our busy lives. The TVC that was first released in 2007, stirred many emotions amongst its viewers back then it has been revamped, redone and recreated keeping the current situation in mind. Viewing it through a different lens is overwhelming to say the least.

To see a brand reaching out to us in times like these, and remind us of how we are missing out on so many memories as a result of our hectic lives, indeed puts a smile on our faces. As the video plays out, we see families indulge in those little activities that we consider ‘mundane’ and ‘every day’, but when taken in context to the quarantine, it stirs up a lot of emotions. Snippets of family members interacting, playing games, laughing together, etc. are visuals that are very relatable, and the whole ‘homemade’ feel adds an extra punch to it, as we feel like we are somehow a part of the video. Along with the emotional angle depicted in the video, the very important message of ‘staying indoors and staying safe’ is also given equal importance.

The fact that this video has been created by the original team, Ogilvy and the creative genius Piyush Pandey, makes it even more memorable. They have managed to create something, or shall we say, re-create something equally effective as it was 13 years ago.

‘Har Ghar Chup Chap Se Kehta Hai’ video effectively complements present times, as we realize the importance of a supportive family, a safe home to stay in, and the memories that we make within those four walls we call ‘home’. It’s commendable to see Asian Paints, a brand that has taken pride in creating beautiful homes for decades, to become a part of the conversation, and spread a message of safety by urging everyone to stay indoors and stay safe.

This is a partnered post.



