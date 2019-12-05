‘Sab Kushal Mangal’ launches trailer in the quirkiest manner possible; movie touted to be a laugh riot

“Sab Kushal Mangal”, the upcoming feature from One Up Entertainment, has been steadily touting its quirky and fun nature for a few weeks now. It is no surprise that the trailer launch event for such a film was equally unpredictable and surprising.

With a full mandap setup on the stage, the press was bewildered as to why a wedding function was preceding a trailer launch. Enter Akshaye Khanna from stage right, in full thrall of his hilarious and instantly memorable character, Baba Bhandari, ready to claim his love. Not to be outdone, debutant Priyaank Sharma entered from the other side, declaring his love for the same girl.

In true Bollywood fashion, a doli came down the theatre entrance carrying the girl du jour, debutant Riva Kishan, while the film’s title track was sung live and unplugged in the background.

The audience went wild and the atmosphere was electric, only to be outdone by the laugh-out-loud trailer that followed on the silver screen moments after.

Other notable figures in attendance were Priyaank’s mother, actor Padmini Kohlapuri, and Riva’s father, actor-politician, Ravi Kishan. Both proud parents could be seen recording their children’s first major press conference from the front row of the theatre. While Padmini Kolhapure spoke lovingly about her son’s dedication and passion for the craft of acting, Ravi Kishan couldn’t hold back his excitement and even performed the title track of the film, only to grow emotional as the event went on, seeing his little girl turn into a star.

Both the debutants handled the questions from the media rather well.

Also present were veteran Producer & presenter of this film, Nitin Manmohan, Sanjay Punamiya, actors Satish Kaushik & Rakesh Bedi, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, Music composer Harshit Saxena, Siddhant Kapoor, Producer Pradeep Sharma (Priyaank’s father), director Karan Vishwanath Kashyap and the charming Prachi Nitin Manmohan, who also makes her debut as a Producer with “Sab Kushal Mangal”.

The trailer that was launched yesterday has already crossed 6 million views.

The film releases worldwide on 3rd January, 2020.

This is a partnered content.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.