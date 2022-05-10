Watch Ranbir Kapoor's reaction to a fan shouting I love you at a football match.

Ranbir Kapoor recently charmed his fans when he was in Dubai to participate in the All Stars Football Club (ASFC) match against Emirates United. The actor, who was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, winked at his fans before he took to the field. A video of the moment has gone viral.

As Kapoor was gearing up for the Celebrity Football Cup 2022 match, fans of the Tamasha actor began cheering for him. One fan shouted “Ranbir I love you”, her voice carrying over the din. Kapoor then turned around, smiled and winked at his fans. The moment left fans of the Kapoor scion swooning.

Watch the clip here:

The clip was posted two days ago and has received over 27,000 views till date. Many fans of the actor were blown away by the adorable moment. Several people also complimented the fan, calling her “lucky”. The clip was posted by the Instagram account XoXo Gossip Girl. She also posted another video of her interaction with the actor later. Both the clips were set to the teaser of Kesariya, from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra. Watch Ranbir Kapoor interacting with his fans here:

Kapoor and Bhatt, who fell in love during the making of the film, tied the knot last month in Mumbai. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony with only close family and friends present.

On the work front, Kapoor will also be seen in the film Shamshera, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The big-budget historical action-drama will see Kapoor play the role of a dacoit. This marks his return to the big screen four years after his last release Sanju (2018).

Ranbir Kapoor is also set to star in Luv Ranjan’s next venture. He will also feature in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s crime drama Animal. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna.

