Ranbir Kapoor recently claimed that uncle Randhir Kapoor is having dementia. However, the veteran actor denied the news and said he is perfectly fine.

Apart from his wedding news with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor recently grabbed our attention, when he said in an interview with NDTV that his uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor is going through an early stage of dementia. However, Randhir denied the news and told E Times, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April last year)."

While this news created quite a stir on social media, we saw people googling dementia to get knowledge about this disease. Even we have done our fair bit of research on dementia to share some important points about its signs and symptoms. And here are they...

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome usually of a chronic nature that affects memory, thinking, orientation, comprehension, calculation, learning capacity, language, and judgement. It leads to deterioration in cognitive function that might be expected from the usual consequences of biological ageing. Dementia results from a variety of diseases and injuries that affects the brain.

Who gets dementia?

It is considered a late-life disease as it tends to develop mostly in people, who are older. Around 8% of people over the age of 65 have some form of dementia. However, it is not a normal part of ageing as many people above the age of 90 have lived without any signs of dementia.

Signs and symptoms of dementia

The signs and symptoms of dementia can be understood in three stages, that are early, middle and late. The early-stage symptoms include forgetfulness, becoming lost in familiar places and losing track of the time.

In the middle stage of dementia, a person becomes forgetful of recent events and people's names. He or she becomes confused while at home and needs help with personal care.

A person becomes totally dependent on others in the late stage of dementia. It includes symptoms like difficulty in recognizing friends, becoming unaware of the time and place and experiencing behavioural changes.

Treatment of dementia



While there is no treatment available to cure dementia, numerous new treatments are being investigated in various stages of clinical trials. Till then, it is important to offer support and improve the lives of people with dementia by taking utmost care of them.

Risk factors

Although dementia is an age-related disease, it also affects people under the age of 65. Though one can reduce the risk of dementia by being physically active, not smoking, avoiding alcohol, controlling weight, eating a healthy diet, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

