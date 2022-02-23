TOP Ranked Over The Counter ED pills which have been Selected after in-depth Market Research and Reviews by Experts.

Erectile disorder is a kind of sexual dysfunction which is of concern for many males. American Psychiatric Association has defined erectile disorder when at least 1 out of 3 following symptoms occurs 75% to 100% of time during the process of sex acts.

The three symptoms are: unable to achieve erection during sex, struggle to maintain erection till the completion of the sex activity and rigidity of erection declines noticeably during the act.

ED is found commonly among the males of the age group above 50. But it is also found among males of younger age groups.

This is an emotionally devastating phenomenon and should be treated immediately. Further it affects both the partners.

There are many treatments available such as sex therapy, psychotherapy, lifestyle corrections, reducing substance abuses etc. But these do not give satisfactory results. Moreover the therapies are quite costly.

Doctors have come out with supplements which are formulated by combining various potent herbs, vitamins, minerals and nutrients. Such supplements are quite safe having no side effects.

As these Over the Counter Ed Pills have become very popular, you will find a number of them in various brand names in the market. The potential users find it quite cumbersome to decide on their buying decisions.

4 Best Over the Counter Erectile Dysfunction Pills | Stay Hard Longer Pills

Our expert review team has made extensive research over the most popular brands. They have narrowed down the list to 4 top ranked best over the counter ED pills as given below:

Performer 8 => Best OTC Ed Pills Overall Vigrx Plus => Best Pills to stay Hard over the counter Max Performer => Best For Intense Orgasms Viasil => Over The Counter Viagra Substitute

#1. Performer 8: Best OTC Ed Pills Overall

Performer 8 is an effective male enhancement ED pill which will help you restore the sexual energy as well as stamina, all naturally.

The questions you have to ask before you go for Ed pills are:

Are you lagging in the sex performance or not able to achieve the old capability?

Do you think that the matters in the bedroom have slowed down and you are always scared of things getting worse?

Are you hesitating going in for a new relationship for lack of confidence and fearing your problem?

Is your partner feeling unsatisfied and showing repulsive and irritating behavior?

If the answers to the above come in positive, you must think seriously about taking Performer 8 ED pills.

Getting slowed down due to aging is nothing to be ashamed of. But the good thing is that with the help of modern medicinal support it is possible to reverse the trend of aging.

Sexual dysfunction like erectile disorder may occur due to many reasons such as severe stressed conditions of life, comorbidity, poor lifestyle, mental problems like paranoid, scizophrenia etc. It is advisable for you to visit your physician for medical advice.

But with male enhancement natural pills like Performer 8, there is no need to even visit your doctor. Because the supplement will rejuvenate you within a short period of time and you will be able to satisfy the demands of your partner successfully.

Performer 8 contains all tested natural ingredients combined in the most scientific proportions.

The benefits you will get are:

Increased stamina during the sexual activity

Enhances desire for sex with confidence

Increased levels of testosterone

Premature ejaculation is eliminated

Increased girth and hard erection

Enhanced concentration

Sperm volume is increased

Sky-high self-esteem and confidence level

Ingredients

Muira Puama

Ashwagandha

Ferrous Bisglycinate

Maca root extract

Panax Ginseng

Horny Goat Weed

Pine bark extract

Glucuronolactone

Grape seed extract

Performer 8 ingredients are gluten free, non GMO, soy free and vegan.

The product is manufactured in a facility which is GMP certified.

Price lists

One month supply $64.99

Two month supply plus one month supply free $ 129.99

Three month supply plus three month supply free $194.99

You will get an e-book with the package containing:

Foods you should eat for boosting the level of testosterone and foods that reduce the level of testosterone.

Some fun practices which will help you last longer

Tells you about five common mistakes which the males do to destroy erection. How can you avoid these?

The ways to dominate in the bed

The medicines are covered by a lifetime guarantee 100% refund without any questions to be answered. If you are not satisfied you get the refund any time throughout your life!

Click Here to Visit the Official Website

#2. VigRX Plus: Best Pills to stay Hard over the counter

The formula for the supplement has been prepared after a long arduous research of 10+ years. The latest developments in the field of male sex and in the medical science have been taken care of while formulating the medicine.

All the ingredients of the supplement are natural and selected only after elaborate testing. The ingredients are combined in scientific proportion to get the best results.

By including Bioperine, the manufacturer of the medicine has ensured that all the other ingredients are completely absorbed. In this way with the inclusion of Bioperine the VigRx Plus works much more effectively.

Benefits of taking VigRX Plus

Firmer and better erection giving you confidence and pleasure to your partner

Supercharged desire for sex and enhanced libido

Superb control over ejaculation

Orgasms more intense and frequent

How VigRX Plus works

All the ten ingredients are selected which are potent, aphrodisiac, erection precursors and enhancers of libido.

Inside the body the ingredients target the level of nitric oxide. Nitric oxide is very important because it has the property of relaxing the muscle tissues of corpus cavernosa. Corpus cavernosa are the two cylindrical tubes of the penis. By relaxing the tubes and expanding these it helps more blood flow to the penis. Thus the penis becomes thick and full.

Many ingredients are testosterone boosters. These ingredients have been used by people for centuries. The ingredients were in regular use to improve sex performances.

The dose is two tablets daily.

Ingredients

Damiana

Epimedium leaf extract

Asian red ginseng

Muira puama bark extract

Hawthorn berry

Catuaba bark extract

Saw palmetto

Ginkgo biloba

Bioperine

Buying VigRX Plus

You can buy the medicine online at the website vigrxplus.com.

Prices:

6 month supply plus six month supple free $539.95

3 month supply plus 2 month supply free $2269.95

2 month supply plus 1 month supply for free $19.95

1 month supply $69.95

The company offers a 67 days refund policy. In case you are not satisfied with the effects of the medicine you may send back the empty boxes and get 100% price of the medicine minus the shipping charges.

Click Here to Visit the Official Website

#3. Max Performer: Best For Intense Orgasms

Millions of males throughout the world are suffering from sex related dysfunctions and it is quite common among the amles. If you do have any such issues there is no need to feel ashamed.

The condition is meant for the propagation of the species. If you look at the animal world you would find the duration of the coition time is in a few seconds.

But the story for humans is different. Humans have consciousness and they have the ability to imagine and think. With the help of their brain they try to make all efforts so that they can prolong the duration of the sexual enjoyment.

In the hands of the humans the sex has attained an artistic proportion. But sometime certain factors happen which result in deterneces in the performance of sex.

Without getting too much impressed by various myths about sex and the imageries projected by the pornography, the males should logically proceed to enhance the sexual performances.

In this aspect it will be prudent to take the help of a good ED pill like Max Performer. Max Performer is formulated scientifically by combining various natural ingredients and hence 100% safe.

What yo expect after regularly taking Max Performer:

Sky-high confidence and self esteem

Heightened desire for sex

Harder and fuller erection

Enhanced stamina

Improved performance

Loving family with full of fun

Satisfied partner

Satisfied sex is the root of any happy family. It brings creativity in home as well as in work. The children also get the touch of all these and become a good citizen of the country.

Ingredients

Horny Goat Weed

Maca

Red korean ginseng

Cordyceps

Bioperine

Selenium

Zinc

Pantothenic acid

Pyridoxine

Iron

Niacin

Riboflavin

Cyanocobalamin

Buying Max Performer

You can buy the medicine at maxperformer.com.

Price

6 month supply with 360 tablets $200.00

You have to take 2 tablets daily.

The company provides a 100 day refund policy in case you are not satisfied with the product. Send back the empty boxes within 67 days to get the refund.

Click Here to Visit the Official Website

#4. Viasil: Over The Counter Viagra Substitute

This ED supplement (Viasil) is the product of the Swish Research Labs. The reputed male potency formulation will remedy erectile dysfunction and enhance your sex performance.

You will be required to take only a single pill daily. You will achieve the followings:

Powerful and long lasting erection

Enhanced energy level to rock in the bedroom

Higher stamina as well as endurance which will be able to get orgasms to your partner

Restores libido and sex desire

Methodology of work

The medicine believes in igniting the body’s natural process of producing adenosine triphosphate or ATP.

In the human body two elements play vital roles, nitric oxide and ATP. Nitric oxide helps in the proper flow of blood while ATP gives you energy.

Both these two substances get reduced due to aging. In this way science has been able to find out one reason for low libido, low level of performance and inability to maintain erection.

All the above phenomena can have a disastrous impact on your sex life.

Viasil, with its unique combination of natural ingredients, is able to regulate the production of nitric oxide and ATP. Thus Viasil can rectify erectile dysfunction and improve sex performance.

Nitric oxide is a known vasodilator. Vasodilators are those which by relaxing the inner walls of the blood vessels make them widen. The result is more flow of blood to the penis.

More blood in the penis means fuller and stronger ererction and lasting sex activity to the immense pleasure of your partner.

Along with increased blood, more and more oxygen and nutrients reaches to the muscles. This enhances stamina and endurance.

ATP is considered to be the primary carrier of energy throughout the body. The energy gets delivered to the cells of the muscles wherever needed.

During sex energy flowed to the muscles of the genitals. You get more charged and able to give the long lasting fulfilling climax to your partner.

Ingredients

Horny goat weed

Zinc

Citrus sinensis

Ginkgo biloba

Tribulus terrestris

Panax ginseng root extract

Pomegranate

Where to buy

Buy Viasil from their official website viasil.com.

Price

1 month supply $59.99

2 month supply with 1 month free $119.99

3 month supply with 2 month free $179.99

8 month supply with 4 month free $359.99

By asking for a two or three month supply you get an erection gel for free. The gel is an odorless, non-sticky and silky textured preparation, whose fast acting formula gets you bigger and thicker erection quickly.

This gel is designed for using along with the Viasil tablet for greater sex performance.

You have to apply the gel directly on your penis 15 seconds prior to penetration. The potent ingredients of the gel get quickly absorbed into the penis and stimulate the blood flow getting aroused.

The ingredient of the gel are

L-Arginine

Glycerine

Aqua

Polysorbate 20

Sodium hydroxide

Carbomer

Phenoxyethanol

Imidazolidinyl urea

The company offers a 100 day 100% money back policy.

Click Here to Visit the Official Website

FAQ about Over The Counter Ed Pills

Question: Will the shipped package be discreet?

Answer: Yes always. Companies are very concerned about your privacy. Nothing will be written on the package depicting the content. Against the payments through credit card some sort of disguised name will be used.

Question: Is it possible to ship internationally?

Answer: Yes the supplements are shipped to international destinations. Delivery may take a month’s time.

Question: What will happen if I am not satisfied with the product?

Answer: The feedback shows that there is no case of refund due to unsatisfactory performances. But in rare instances if you feel that you are not getting the desired effects, the companies offer their own refund policies from 60 days to 100 days 100% refund on receiving the empty containers within the stipulated time. Shipping charges are not refunded.

Question: What will be the response time of these OTC Erection Pills?

Answer: The response of the medicine depends on many factors. The metabolism of the user, condition of their health, comorbidity, regularity of taking the medicine as per instruction, healthy diet and regular workouts, all play their roles in getting fast results.

But on an average the results start showing within 3 weeks to 3 months.

Question: What about the side effects and safety of the OTC ED Pills?

Answer: There are no side effects of the supplements. The ingredients are natural and have been used for centuries by different tribals of America and Asia for treating sex related problems.

You may go through the list of ingredients and see whether you are allergic to any of the ingredients.

Question: Is it possible to buy the supplements over the counter?

Answer: These supplements do not require prescriptions and can be bought over the counter. The components of the supplements consist of herbs, minerals, vitamins and nutrients. There is no fear of any side effects.

Question: How to buy Over the Counter Viagra alternatives?

Answer: You can buy the supplements from their respective official website. You can avail promo offers for bulk purchases.

Question: Are the effects permanent?

Answer: No. These male enhancement supplements work in a natural way by stimulating the body's natural process of producing various hormones. You have to use the supplements till you desire to have satisfying sexual relationship. As soon as you stop taking the supplements the effects will also disappear.

Question: Is it true that by taking the supplements I will be sex crazy?

Answer: Never. The supplements ignite the body’s natural sexual urges. Unlike the steroids or the synthetic human growth hormones it does not go to artificially increase the levels of any hormone.

There is no fear that you will feel craziness about sex and be excited all the time.

Question: Will OTC Erectile Dysfunction Pills permanently increase the size of my penis?

Answer: No. These supplements are not designed to enlarge the size of the penis. What it does is to increase the flow of blood to the penis. With an abundance of blood the penis looks fuller and harder so that you can have successful long lasting penetration.

Such results will be noticed till the time you continue taking the supplements.

Question: Will the supplements interact with other prescription medicines?

Answer: As the supplements are made by combining various herbs, vitamins and minerals there is no chance of its interacting with other prescription medicines. But in spite of this you are advised to consult your doctor to remove any amount of fear before starting the supplements.

Question: Are ED Pills Over The Counter suitable and safe for the senior citizens?

Answer: All the ingredients are tested and designed to work smoothly. There is no point why the senior citizens should fear taking the supplements.

But it is always right to have a consultation with your doctor prior to deciding the intake of the supplements.

Question: How do the OTC ED pills compare with Viagra?

Answer: There is no doubt that Viagra is one of the most powerful drugs which has become quite popular for increasing the libido. It is true that many males have used the drug and have got desired results.

But the super potent drug comes along with a number of side effects too. The side effects can be headache, stomach upset, dizziness, pain in the muscles, changes in the vision and allergies. At times some other vital changes in the body mechanisms have also been noticed like decline in the blood pressure etc.

In contrast the ED supplements of which we are talking in this article are all safe and made from natural ingredients. The pills do not have any artificial or chemical additives.

By taking Otc Viagra alternatives having natural ingredients you get all the benefits of Viagra through the natural biochemical processes of the body. This is as if you are taking a dietary supplements to strengthen your body responses to the sex activities.

So it is hundred times more prudent to decide for the natural ED supplements having no side effects and enhancing the sex performances by astounding eight times in bed.

In addition to this the supplements can be bought with many discounts and promo offers which substantially reduce the burden on your pocket.

Question: Are all the over the counter ED supplements legal?

Answer: All the supplements discussed above as the best ED supplements in the market are completely safe. These are made from natural ingredients which have been used by our ancestors for centuries without having any side effects.

These supplements do not contain any chemicals or artificial additives and hence are safe and legal. You will not need any prescription to buy these natural pills.

Question: What are the procedures to be adopted during the storing of the supplements?

Answer: As the supplements are made from herbal medicines, vitamins and minerals as well as antioxidants, the pills are to be protected from direct sunlight. Sunlight may destroy the antioxidants of the pills and the pills may become less effective.

The supplements are to be kept in a cool place away from direct sunlight.

After the use the caps of the container have to be tightly replaced so that the moisture and the contaminants from the air do not affect the pills reducing their effectiveness.

Question: Are the ED supplements suitable for asthma patients?

Answer: In the patients having the problem of asthma, the oxygen supply to the lungs gets reduced due to constriction of the upper respiratory channels.

Vigorous sex is not permissible for such patients. As the ED supplements will arouse your sexuality to sky high level, such patients may be put in a distressed condition under the effect of increased energy and powerful sexual activities.

Such patients are advised to consult their physician who will be in a better situation to assess the actual condition of the patient and advise the right course of action.

Question: Are ED pills suitable for the diabetic patients?

Answer: Yes the diabetic patients can take the full afvantage of the supplements and enjoy sex to its fullest brink. But still to be doubly sure such patients may take the advice from their doctor before using the pills.

Question: Tell us more about the effectiveness of the supplements.

Answer: The supplements are extremely effective for remedying all types of sexual dysfunctions. All the natural ingredients have been discovered from the treasury of human knowledge of our ancestors. Many of these vast stores of knowledge regarding the effectiveness of natural herbs were getting lost in the vagaries of history.

But modern inquisitive medical scientists have labored excessively for finding herbal medicines visiting distant remote corners of Asia, Africa and North South America.

But one point which must be kept in mind that all the ingredients of the pills are natural herbs which work by stimulating body’s natural processes of producing hormones and biochemicals which in turn ignite the sexual passion and energy.

This process requires some minimum amount of time. Unlike the drugs which claim immediate results giving rise to side effects the supplements by working naturally avoid all side effects.

You have to give the supplements some time to activate your natural body process. It may of course take from 3 weeks to 3 months depending on the severity and the health condition of the users.

Question: How do I know whether I should take Over the Counter Ed Pills?

Answer: There is no need of taking the supplements if you are healthy and enjoy satisfying sex with full satisfaction to your female partner giving her repeated orgasms.

You should only opt for such supplements when you feel low in the bed losing self esteem and confidence. Such lack of confidence in the bed occurs when you face early ejaculation, infirm penis, failure to erect before intercourse, failure to maintain the erection for sufficient time allowing your partner in enjoying her orgasms, lacking the drive and desire for sex etc.

In males such deficiencies come after the age of 40 and 50 when the level of testosterone starts declining. In some cases factors such as poor health condition, too much of mental stress, genetic disorder, substance abuse and poor dietary and lifestyle may cause sexual dysfunctions.

Unsatisfactory sex life not only cause anxiety and lowered self esteem for the male partner but also leads to a distressful life to the partner and the children.

At such junctures you must opt for ED pills which will restore all of your lost interest and drive so that you can lead a meaningful life.

General instructions for getting the most effective and fast results from the ED pills.

The supplements will do its work as per the rules of the body. But there are some efforts from your end which can get you faster results.

The first and the foremost is the strict follow up of the instructions provided along with the package. Take the dose regularly as prescribed in the instruction sheet. Never exceed the dose in the hope of getting quicker results. It may be detrimental similar to overeating.

Next important consideration is the healthy lifestyle and dietary habits. It includes health training under the supervision of an experienced and learned trainer, proper healthy diet according to the requirements of your body, long and deep sleep and adequate loving relationships.

When aided by such lifestyle related paraphernalia the supplements will work to its fullest capacity giving faster response.

The ingredients of the supplements are carefully selected so that they work in a multi-disciplinary ways towards enhancing your sex performance. In one way it raises the levels of the vital body fuels like ATP and nitric oxide.

The ATP and Nitric oxide give you more energy and enhance the flow of blood. More blood in the genitals means more oxygen and nutrients resulting in vigorous sex.

In another way it works on the brain by regulating the neurotransmitters. Thus you become focussed, calm and meditated to have full concentration on the love making. Knowing the pattern of working also helps you get the best of the pills.

Review statements: Which OTC ED Pills Are The Best for You?

Our review team comprises experts in the field of pharmacology, nutrition, dietician and health. The team has gone through all the brands available in the market and listed the most popular and effective brands.

The continuity of the brand in the market for a minimum period was also one important criterion for assessing the best over the counter ED pills from the vast lot of brands. Continuous presence of a brand signifies its popularity among the users. Else most of the fake brands get exposed shortly and wiped out of the market.

The next step was to confirm the quality and effectiveness of each ingredient. It is done by checking all the test reports and measuring the amounts of the ingredients in the pills. Both the quality and the correct amount of the ingredients are of extreme importance for getting the best results from these stay hard longer pills.

The views of the renowned experts in the field of medicine have also been considered with gravity. Here we get to know the various interactions of the ingredients among themselves as well as with the other prescription medicines.

Many potent ingredients when used in combination with other ingredients work wonderfully towards improving the desired performances.

Lastly the expert review team have also carried out clinical control tests on physical persons to see the real time effects on their sex performance as well as erectile efficiencies.

The feedback from the numerous customers also form the other important basis of the final judgment regarding the best male enhancement and erectile disorder rectifying supplements.

After all the above laborious and time consuming practices the committee has narrowed down the list of the 4 Best Over The Counter ED Pills, as given below:

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website’s selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.

Advertising Agency:

Reckonsoft Ltd

https://www.reckonsoft.org

contact@reckonsoft.org

This is a partnered post.