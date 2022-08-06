The B6 present in Khajoor helps to keep your mood great. The superfood is rich in calcium and magnesium, which helps you get a toned look, aids in cutting down flab and ensures that you stay away from midnight cramps

Heavy rains and stormy weather make us more prone to contagious diseases as the climate becomes ideal for the breeding of sickness-causing organisms.

Coupled with humidity, this season calls for more attention on our personal health and hygiene.

One is more prone to be impacted by the weather and subsequently get allergies and common cold.

Along with the other precautions that you may take, eating the right foods is among the major factors that will better your health.

But at the same time, it must be noted that unlike other seasons, consuming green leafy vegetables is not advisable during the monsoon. These vegetables are likely to be a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi which grow in humid and wet weather at this time.

The same is applicable to seafood as the chances of infection can increase due to water contamination.

Now the question that arises is what should be eaten during monsoon?

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recommends some superfoods that will surely help to strengthen your immunity and one of them is Khajoor (Desi Dates).

She advises us to have khajoor because:

It helps to improve haemoglobin levels.

It helps to treat sleep disorders.

It helps in fighting infections and allergies.

It boosts exercise performance.

She further mentions that Khajoor is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre that helps keep constipation, bloating and irritability away.

The superfood is rich in calcium and magnesium, which helps you get a toned look, aids in cutting down flab and ensures that you stay away from midnight cramps.



Its vitamin rich composition helps to prevent skin damage, repairs frizzy hair. The B6 present in Khajoor helps to keep your mood great.

Here are the eating patterns that she suggests for the same:

Khajoor should be the first thing that you eat in the morning, and post lunch if your haemoglobin levels are low.

Consider adding it to your kid’s dabba, especially if they have reached puberty. You may easily find it in our local bazaars but Rujuta Diwekar advises everyone to save the seed and plant it in your compound.