Molbio Diagnostics recently announced the launch of a new test for differential diagnosis of HIV 1 and HIV 2 that can diagnose the infection in 60 minutes.

The company claims that the Truenat RT-PCR Test for HIV works on the existing Truelab infrastructure and requires no additional set-ups and equipment.

This test that will be used for diagnosing HIV 1 and HIV 2 with viral loads has also got an approval from The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

As per the diagnostic firm, Truenat is a point-of-care battery-operated, portable, real-time, IoT-enabled PCR platform with a sample-to-result time of less than an hour.

The company claims that it can test over 35 diseases, including TB, Hepatitis, COVID-19, HPV, Dengue, HIV, Malaria, etc.

As far as the transmission of HIV is concerned, it is transmitted via direct contact with bodily fluids that contain the virus like sexual fluids, blood, sharing needles with an HIV-infected person etc.

Though both kinds of infection may weaken the immune system, HIV type 2 is said to progress slowly and has a lower rate of transmission than HIV type 1.

Among the many infectious diseases that are there today in the world, HIV continues to be the most challenging of them ever since it was discovered in 1959.

An Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) report mentions that around 37.7 million people in the world today are living with HIV. Among them, 2.3 million alone are Indians.

Even today, this disease does not have a permanent cure. But experts believe that it is important to detect HIV at its early stage so that the required treatment could also be done early and thus prevent transmission.

During the launch event of this test, Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO and Director of Molbio Diagnostics said that early detection was crucial to stop the spread of HIV.

Here are the benefits of this test:

- Truenat HIV 1/ HIV 2 provides accurate viral load estimation.

- The results of this test will be available in an hour.

- This test is accurate and ensures early diagnosis for HIV and hence the treatment may also start in a timely manner.

