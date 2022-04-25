India logs 2,541 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases rise to 16,522

As many as 1,862 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,21,341. The country's recovery rate is now at 98.75 per cent

India reported 2,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths related to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Monday morning. The fresh infections reported were marginally higher than 2,593 cases reported on Sunday.

With the new cases logged on Monday, the country total COVID-19 case tally has now risen to 4,30,60,086 (4 crore 30 lakh 60 thousand and 86).

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent on Monday, higher from 0.59 per cent reported a day ago. The weekly positivity rate now is at 0.54 per cent.

There are now, 16,522 active cases of COVID-19 in India. Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent of the total cases. There has been an increase of 649 cases in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

With the country once again witnessing a steady increase in new cases of COVID-19 over the last few days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with chief ministers on Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, and assess the coronavirus situation in states.

The meeting will also be attended by the senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective Ministries.

As per the health ministry, in the last 24 hours, 1,862 patients recuperated from COVID-19 in the country, increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,21,341 (4 crore 25 lakh 21 thousand 3 hundred and 41). The country's recovery rate is now at 98.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus has now surged to 4,25,21,341 (4 crore 25 lakh 21 thousand 3 hundred and 41).

Total fatalities in the country due to COVID-19 has now climbed to 5,22,223 (5 lakh 22 thousand 2 hundred and 23).

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,02,115 (3 lakh 2 thousand 1 hundred and 15) samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, total of 83,50,19,817 (83 crore 50 lakh 19 thousand 8 hundred and 17) samples have been tested for COVID-19.

India started the nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16 January, 2021, since then more than 187.71 crore doses have been administered across the country. The health ministry informed that in the last 24 hours, 3,64,210 (3 lakh 64 thousand 2 hundred and 10) doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been give out.