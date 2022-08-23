The case of long COVID can be identified in four weeks after infection. Anyone who was infected may experience the post-COVID symptoms.

Some people with COVID-19 may experience long lasting symptoms for weeks or months after they have recovered from the disease. This is called 'long COVID' Experts have said that they are unsure about the reasons behind people getting long COVID. Research on it has still been going on. Most people with the coronavirus start feeling better within a few days or weeks after they experience their first symptoms and make a full recovery in a time duration of 12 weeks. After this initial phase, people may witness the symptoms of long COVID.

Your doctors will advise you about the care and support that you may need to deal with post-COVID symptoms. They may tell you about how to manage and monitor your symptoms at home. If the symptoms are having a big impact on your life, you may be referred to a specialist service that especially deals with the specific symptoms you have.

Here are some of the most commonly-experienced symptoms:

Muscle weakness

Extreme fatigue

A low-grade fever

Memory lapses

Trouble concentrating

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Trouble sleeping

Mood swings

Losing the sensation of taste and smell

A sensation of pins and needles

If these things get complicated further, there is a risk of damage to the following organs:

Lungs: It is found that people with severe COVID-19 are often discharged with symptoms of pulmonary fibrosis, a kind of lung damage. In some cases, it may cause long-term breathing difficulties.

Heart: People hospitalised with COVID-19 have symptoms that the illness may affect their heart muscle. The researchers believe that in some people, COVID-19 may also lead to myocarditis, inflammation of this muscle.

Nervous system: People with severe COVID-19 have more chances to experience neurological issues like dizziness, impaired consciousness, and nerve pain.

If the coronavirus infection leads to kidney damage, this can lead to a risk of long-term kidney disease and thus there will be a need for dialysis.

