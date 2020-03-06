A Sneak Peek at Rising India Summit 2020

The Third Edition of News18 Rising India Summit is almost here. Presented by Vedanta Resources, the summit promises to be two enlightening days of discourse that initiate a dialogue on the theme ‘Preparing for the Indian Century’.

Top policy makers, cultural icons, international speakers and experts will grace one of the most anticipated events in the world of news and current affairs, to be held on March 18-19, 2020, at New Delhi.

One of the most important get togethers by the largest news network in the country, the Rising India Summit 2020, will bring together thinkers, intellectuals, scholars and well wishers of the country to discuss and reflect on India’s upsurge and rising status in the global context.

Spearheading the multiple dialogue sessions is the keynote address to be delivered by none other than our very own hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

The talk on ‘Earth Dividend: India’s Growth Imperative’ will feature dignitaries such as Sunil Duggal, president, FIMI, Tom Palmer, president and CEO, Newmont, Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, Global CEO, Vedanta Resources and Pralhad Joshi, minister of mines and coal and parliamentary affairs.

Sarah Parcak, international explorer and TED speaker will lead a round on ‘Incredible India 2.0’ and will be later joined by Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to the government and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, who will deliberate on the same subject.

You will also see talks, discussions and interchange of ideas on diverse topics such as ‘Bridging the Digital Divide’, ‘Pushing Tech’s New Frontiers’, ‘Sustainability Matters’, as well as the ‘Liberal Arts Paradigm’.

Don’t forget to tune into the fireside chat with Union home minister, Amit Shah on, ‘Sushashan Mantra’.

Along with this, the nation’s global desires and goals will be discussed in ‘India’s Global Energy Aspiration’ with Ajay Kumar Dixit, CEO, oil and gas, Vedanta, along with other leading experts.

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president will also be present at the summit for a chat on India Cricket, followed by an enlightening panel on ‘India’s Soft Power’ with Prasoon Joshi, Tapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha.

Along with premier sponsor Vedanta Resources, the News18 Rising India Summit is also taking place in partnership with Hindustan Times, along with RR Kabel Wires and Cables as associate partner and the government of Uttar Pradesh as the state partner.

This is a partnered post.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.