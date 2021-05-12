While this is a wake-up call, it must be noted that it is not just the Coronavirus crisis that can upset our financial plans and stability.

Over the last one year, we have been living with uncertainty and anxiety. This is due to the fear that we, or any of our family members, might get infected by COVID-19 . This fear has become even more reasonable in the past few days as over four lakh cases of coronavirus infection are being reported every single day, which is over four times the peak of the first wave. Over 21 million Indians have already contracted the virus with another two million getting added to the number every week.(1) At this pace, India could soon become the country with maximum number of COVID-19 cases, overtaking the US, which has so far reported around 33 million cases in total. (2)

Health insurance to the rescue

The only positive aspect in this crisis is the realization about the importance of individual health and healthcare infrastructure in general. At an individual level, we have grown aware about our health, and by extension of that, about importance of having a good health insurance policy. While it is true that taking precautions is the only measure we can take to protect ourselves against the COVID-19 infection, it is equally true that a good and comprehensive health insurance policy can protect us financially from hefty medical bills if we contract the virus.

While this is a wake-up call, it must be noted that it is not just the coronavirus crisis that can upset our financial plans and stability. Our increasingly sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits can also affect the quality of our health in the future. Various studies indicate a rise in lifestyle-related ailments. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), physical inactivity is becoming a leading cause of disease and disability. Globally, approximately two million deaths per year are attributed to physical inactivity. This has led the WHO to classify sedentary lifestyle among the 10 leading causes of death and disability in the world. (3)

Now the coronavirus pandemic, and the ensuing restrictions on movement, have also resulted in people having to spend most of their time inside their homes. With many people now working remotely from their homes, the commute to work, that often involved some physical activity, has also become a thing of the past. This has made our lifestyle even more sedentary, thereby raising the risk of acquiring lifestyle related ailments.

While we must include reasonable physical activity in our daily routine within the limitations imposed by the pandemic, we also need to have a health insurance policy with sufficient coverage to deal with the risks that always existed as well as those that this health crisis has brought with itself.

Choosing the right Health Insurance

Once you have decided to get a health insurance plan to protect yourself and your family, you would realize that there are endless options, and choosing one from such a pool could be a daunting exercise.

In such a situation, using a new-age financial services marketplace like Finserv

MARKETS can be the best choice. For instance, you can compare and buy health insurance policies from leading insurers and choose the one that best suits your needs. Moreover, the plans listed on Finserv MARKETS are only from insurance companies known for their customer centric services. Hence, you get access to some best-in-class healthcare facilities at a wide range of network hospitals across India.

Here are some of the best plans available at Finserv MARKETS:

Bajaj Allianz Health Guard: It is a comprehensive health insurance plan that covers you and your family in a single policy at a single premium. With a network of 6500+ hospitals, sum insured options ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 1 crore and a wide range of benefits, the plan can be an ideal health partner for you. Not only does this plan cover your hospitalization expenses, it also covers pre- and post-hospitalization expenses for 60 and 90 days, respectively. The plan also covers maternity related medical expenses including coverage for the new-born.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance - Active Assure Diamond plan: The plan comes with a sum insured ranging from Rs 2 lakh to up to Rs 2 crore. This policy not just takes care of your medical coverage, but also offers health and wellness coaching, thereby encouraging you to lead a healthy life. It also covers 586 treatments that may not require a hospitalization for over 24 hours. Not just this, Active Assure Diamond plan also helps you get necessary treatment at home in case you are unable to get hospitalized or if a hospital bed is unavailable. This is especially crucial in COVID times where a lot of people are getting treatment at home due to unavailability of beds at hospitals.

Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus Policy: A super top-up policy, the Bajaj Allianz Extra Care Plus Policy manages the blow of higher medical expenses after your existing health insurance plan is exhausted. The plan comes with coverage options that range from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for premiums as low as Rs 2500 per annum. It also comes with benefits like in-patient hospitalization costs, pre-hospitalization and post-hospitalization costs, road ambulance cover, air ambulance cover, free medical check-ups, and more. For patients requiring emergency medical assistance outside their city of residence, the option of being air-lifted is also available under this policy.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance - Active Assure Diamond’s Family Floater plan: This policy lets you avail a coverage for your entire family under a single plan with a single annual premium. With benefits like No Claim Bonus, in-patient hospitalization cover, and more, you need not worry about financial implications of medical emergencies or the rising cost of healthcare. The plan also allows you to add a new family member to the existing plan at a nominal, additional premium. You can also avail additional benefits such as maternity cover, accidental death cover, etc. to enhance the scope of your family health insurance plan.

While you decide the right policy for yourself, make sure that the coverage you choose is adequate for your needs. Remember that being under-insured could also cause immense financial difficulties. To get a sense of what your desired coverage could cost, you can use a Health Insurance Premium Calculator.

With the uncertainty fueled by COVID-19 all around us, it is ideal that you make this decision at the earliest with the best possible options available. No matter at what stage of life you are at, a health insurance plan can be the perfect companion for you in this journey. Make sure you are adequately covered and not exposed to any uncertainty.

